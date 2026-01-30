Edit Profile
    Still using your running shoes for badminton and pickleball? 8 court shoes for women who love racket sports

    These women’s court shoes offer a perfect balance of support, cushioning, and style; making them suitable for high-impact workouts as well as casual use. 

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    If you’re smashing shuttles on the badminton court or hitting the pickleball court, or simply looking for reliable everyday court shoes, the right footwear can make all the difference. From cushioning and grip to breathability and support, today’s women’s court shoes are designed to move with you, no matter the activity.

    8 Sports shoes for women for badminton, gym, paddleball, marathons and more (Pexels)
    8 Sports shoes for women for badminton, gym, paddleball, marathons and more (Pexels)

    What is the difference between running shoes and court shoes?

    Running shoes are meant to support forward motion through cushioning for shock absorption. This can make it unstable for court sports. Court shoes, on the other hand, are the right fit for lateral movement. They come with flat and stable soles, and a durable grip for movement required in sports such as badminton, tennis and pickleball.

    Best court shoes for women

    Here’s a curated list of comfortable, performance-driven court shoes for women that work well for badminton, paddleball, running, gym workouts, and daily wear. This HT Shop Now list has been shortlisted on the basis of user reviews, ratings and brand credibility, from available options on Amazon India.

    Court shoes for women

    Loading Suggestions...

    Lightweight and versatile, these lace-up court shoes are ideal for beginners and casual athletes. The breathable upper keeps feet cool during long walks, gym sessions, or light court sports, while the cushioned sole offers everyday comfort without bulk.

    Best for: Walking, gym workouts, casual sports

    Why you’ll love it: Affordable, lightweight, and easy to style

    Loading Suggestions...

    Designed with a snug lace-up fit and flexible sole, these running shoes offer good traction and stability; key for activities like paddleball or fast-paced cardio workouts. The cushioned footbed helps absorb impact during runs.

    Best for: Running, paddleball, fitness training

    Why you’ll love it: Balanced support with a sporty silhouette

    Loading Suggestions...

    Sparx brings durability and grip to the table with this sturdy sneaker. The outsole provides good traction, making it suitable for indoor sports like badminton, while the padded interior ensures comfort during extended wear.

    Best for: Badminton, indoor sports, gym

    Why you’ll love it: Strong grip and long-lasting build

    Loading Suggestions...

    A popular pick for daily runners, this pair focuses on cushioning and flexibility. The lightweight construction helps reduce foot fatigue, making it a great option for jogging, brisk walking, or beginner marathon training.

    Best for: Running, walking, training

    Why you’ll love it: Soft cushioning at a budget-friendly price

    Loading Suggestions...

    Built with Max Cushion Technology and a memory foam insole, these shoes are designed for comfort-first performance. The EVA sole provides shock absorption, making them suitable for high-impact activities like running and court sports.

    Best for: Running, badminton, gym

    Why you’ll love it: Plush cushioning with lightweight support

    Loading Suggestions...

    Featuring a breathable mesh upper and slip-resistant sole, these shoes are ideal for everyday fitness routines. The cushioned insole supports long hours of movement, whether you’re walking, stretching, or doing light cardio.

    Best for: Walking, daily wear, low-impact workouts

    Why you’ll love it: Comfortable, breathable, and versatile

    Loading Suggestions...

    Sleek, modern, and performance-driven, CULT Active shoes are designed for women who enjoy structured workouts. The responsive sole and supportive fit make them suitable for treadmill runs, marathons, and high-intensity training.

    Best for: Running, marathon training, gym

    Why you’ll love it: Sporty design with performance support

    Loading Suggestions...

    With an anti-slip sole and soft cushioning, this pair is designed for stability and comfort. Ideal for beginners or those who prefer lightweight shoes for daily movement and fitness routines.

    Best for: Running, walking, daily workouts

    Why you’ll love it: Stable grip with all-day comfort

    Sports shoes for women: FAQs
    Badminton and paddleball require shoes with good grip, lateral support, and cushioning. Lightweight running or court-style sports shoes with EVA soles and memory foam insoles work well for quick side-to-side movements.
    Most modern sports shoes are designed for all-day comfort. Styles with padded insoles, flexible soles, and breathable uppers can easily transition from workouts to casual daily wear.
    Focus on sole cushioning, breathability, foot support, and proper sizing. Shoes with anti-slip soles and lightweight construction are great for both indoor and outdoor activities.
    Yes. Running shoes designed with breathable mesh, cushioned soles, and shock absorption are ideal for marathons, jogging, gym workouts, and even long walks, offering comfort over extended periods.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

