Shweta Tiwari is ravishing in thigh-slit floral midi, daughter Palak Tiwari calls her hot

Actor Shweta Tiwari is once again making headlines with her glamorous look from a terrace photoshoot, and you might want to take some style cues from her. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star is always on top of her fashion game, no matter what the occasion. Her latest look is also causing a stir online, and even her daughter Palak Tiwari is smitten.

Shweta took to Instagram on Sunday, August 1, to share a series of pictures from her at-home photoshoot. She wore a floral thigh-high slit midi dress by designer Victor Robinson and impressed the fashion police.

The television hottie slipped into a floral attire for the shoot and looked ravishing. Shweta's daughter Palak took to the comments section to praise her and wrote, "Ok we get it. YOURE HOT (sic)." We are also in love with this floral look. Read on to know all about it.

Shweta's ensemble for the shoot was a floral number replete with pink, red and purple hues that added spring vibes to her look. The full sleeve dress had a plunging V neckline and a fitted silhouette that accentuated Shweta's curves aesthetically.

The dress was cinched together on the torso with a fabric belt of the same print. The risqué thigh-high slit on the side and the billowy chiffon skirt added a flirty charm to the feminine look.

Shweta Tiwari in a floral midi. (Instagram/@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta added a dash of contrast to the ensemble by pairing it with pointed orange stilettos. She ditched accessories with the outfit, thus allowing it to be the star of her look. Leaving her locks open in a side parting, she rounded it all off. For glam, Shweta chose minimal make-up, nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and well-defined eyebrows.

Apart from her daughter Palak Tiwari, a few other celebrities and fans filled the comments section with praises for the actor. They called the star "pretty" and "stunning." See some of the comments:

Comments on Shweta Tiwari's post.

What do you think of Shweta's ensemble?

