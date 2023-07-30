Signs of cancer at night: Excessive sweating while sleeping can indicate these 5 cancers

Sweating at night can be experienced due to many reasons. In hot and humid conditions, it is more common, but it can also be experienced if someone feels stressed, angry, or any such emotion. Eating spicy foods, drinking alcohol or too much caffeinated drinks can also trigger night sweating. Besides sweating at night can be a common symptom for many medical conditions, the most dreaded of which is cancer. Clothes and bedsheet that are completely drenched so much so that there's a need to change them in the middle of the night could be a cause of concern and may indicate presence of a cancer that the body is trying to fight off. (Also read: Cancer can occur at any time or age; symptoms and warning signs to look out for)

Pathophysiology of excessive night sweats in cancer is still unclear. However, it is believed that when body is trying to fight cancer causes night sweating(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Excessive sweating at night, also known as night sweats, is a common symptom of many different medical conditions, including cancer. Night sweats that are severe enough to soak your clothes and bedsheets often indicate a more serious underlying medical condition. Never forget than common causes also include infections like Tuberculosis which is common in India and Hypoglycaemia meaning low blood sugar levels," says Dr Niti Krishna Raizada, Senior Director Medical - Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore.

What is the cause of excessive sweating in cancer?

"Pathophysiology of excessive night sweats in cancer is still unclear. However, it is believed that when body is trying to fight cancer causes night sweating, change in hormone level may also be linked to night sweats. Hyperthermia observed in cancer is also one of the probable causes of night sweats. Cancer treatment like – chemotherapy may also cause fever which in turn might lead to excessive sweating," says Dr Sunny Jain, HOD and Sr. Consultant Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the cancers that can cause night sweats as per Dr Raizada are:

1. Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and organs that help your body fight infection and presents as lymph nodal swelling. Night sweats are a common symptom of Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which affects your immune system as well. Other associated symptoms could be fever and weight loss, together known as “B” symptoms.

2. Leukaemia

Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood cells. Night sweats are a common symptom of acute leukaemia, which is a type of leukaemia that develops quickly.

3. Melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can develop anywhere on your body. Night sweats are a less common symptom of melanoma, but they can occur if the cancer has spread to other parts of your body.

4. Breast, prostate and lung cancer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. Night sweats are a less common symptom of these cancers but can occur if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Occasionally it is also seen in advanced kidney and thyroid cancer.

5. Multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell that helps your body fight infection. Night sweats are a common symptom of multiple myeloma. The exact reason why some cancers cause night sweats is not fully understood. However, it is thought that the cancer cells may release substances that cause your body temperature to rise. This can lead to sweating as your body tries to cool down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to night sweats, there are other common signs of cancer that can occur all day long and at night as per Dr Raizada.

• Unexplained weight loss: Unexplained weight loss of 10% body weight or more in a few months is a common sign of cancer.

• Fatigue: Fatigue is a feeling of tiredness that is not relieved by rest. It is a common symptom of many different medical conditions, including cancer.

• Fever: A fever is a body temperature that is higher than normal.

• Pain: Pain can be a symptom of cancer in many different parts of the body commonly in pancreatic cancer etc.

• Chest pain: Chest pain can be a symptom of cancer that has spread to the lungs or other parts of the chest like pleura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Breathing difficulty: This could be a symptom of lung cancer or any other cancer involving lung. Dyspnoea can also happen due to severe anaemia (Low Haemoglobin).

• Bowel disturbance: It includes constipation or diarrhoea. This could be a problem related to colon/rectum or also possible with electrolyte abnormality like Hypercalcemia which can cause constipation.