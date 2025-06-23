Skipping sunscreen in monsoon? Dermatologist shares 3 reasons why it’s a mistake

Sunscreen is essential year-round, but many people mistakenly believe it's only needed in summer. As temperatures drop during the monsoon, some assume they can skip sunscreen without consequences, but that’s far from true; warns dermatologist Dr. Trupti N. Desale. Don't skip sunscreen in monsoon season.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trupti N Desale, dermatologist, Niti Skin and Hair Clinic, Nashik said, “It’s not the heat itself but the damaging UV rays, which affect the skin year-round, that we need real protection from.” Also read | Coconut Oil and Sunscreen: What you need to know about sun protection

Here’s why you should use sunscreen in monsoon too:

1. UV rays pass through clouds:

Up to 50 - 90% of UV rays are able to pass through cloud cover. Thus, even during cloudy days, your skin is still exposed to sun damage, especially from UVA rays which can cause premature aging and pigmentation problems. UVA rays have a lower amount of energy and a longer wavelength than UVB rays. Many people mistakenly believe that clouds offer significant protection, but studies show that even light clouds allow most UV to reach the ground and sometimes cloud cover can even increase UV exposure due to reflection and scattering effects. This means you can still get sunburned or experience skin damage on overcast days, making daily sun protection essential regardless of visible sunlight.

2. Higher humidity, more exposure:

During the monsoon season, the high humidity in the air often causes people to skip sunscreen, thinking their skin is oily enough. But humidity doesn't protect you from the sun's rays, it actually can increase photosensitivity for some skin types. Sweating more in humid weather can cause sunscreen to wear off faster, reducing its effectiveness and leaving skin vulnerable to UV damage.

Skipping sunscreen in monsoon can cause long-term damage to skin.(Freepik)

3. Skipping sunscreen can lead to long-term effects:

Neglecting to apply sunscreen consistently during the monsoon season can result in a lackluster complexion, uneven skin tone, early signs of aging, and pigmentation, problems that can become more pronounced as time goes on. Regular exposure without protection can cause cumulative DNA damage in skin cells, increasing the risk of skin cancers and persistent pigmentation issues. Consistent sunscreen use, regardless of the weather, is crucial for maintaining healthy, youthful skin and preventing irreversible sun damage. Also read | World Sunscreen Day: Everything you need to know about how sunblock works,from ideal SPF range to UV protection

Tips to apply sunscreen in monsoon:

While selecting a sunscreen for the rainy season, go for gel-based or matte options since they are lightweight, non-greasy, and ideal for humid weather.

It's important to select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater to protect against both UVA and UVB.

Since rain or perspiration can break down sunscreen, try to reapply every 2–3 hours, especially after being outdoors.

Don't overlook areas that commonly get skipped, including the genitalia, ears, neck, hands, and feet. These are the same areas that are exposed to the damaging effects of UV and must be treated equally as part of your daily skincare routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.