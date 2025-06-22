Coconut Oil and Sunscreen: What you need to know about sun protection

Looking for a natural solution for sun protection? You may have come across the benefits of coconut oil as a chemical-free sunscreen option due to its antioxidant properties and a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of around 4-5. But is it a substitute for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30? A dermatologist says coconut oil’s minimal SPF of around 4-5 isn't enough to keep those harsh UV rays at bay. Although it is often included in many skincare routines, it has minimal sun protection properties, which means it is not effective enough to replace your regular sunscreen. Coconut oil does not have enough Sun Protection Factor to qualify as a natural sunscreen, explain dermatologists.(Freepik)

Can coconut oil be used as a natural sunscreen? The facts

"Coconut oil offers minimal natural sun protection, about SPF 4–5, but that’s not nearly enough for proper sun safety. It is not reliable for prolonged exposure to the sun. It won’t protect against UVA/UVB damage," says dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Mikki Singh.

Coconut oil can also trap heat, which isn't what you want when your skin is already feeling irritated. However, suppose your skin is dry in the latter stages of sunburn. In that case, coconut oil can be particularly beneficial for moisturising and nourishing your skin. So, while coconut oil isn't your go-to sunscreen, it is still a great addition to your skincare routine!

The key ingredient in coconut oil mainly serves as a moisturiser rather than a sunscreen. It can also be used as a barrier cream. Consider different types of coconut oil. In that case, refined coconut oil, as well as virgin coconut oil (also known as cold-pressed), are packed with antioxidants and medium-chain fatty acids, which can help soothe and moisturise your skin. If you're seeking a natural way to care for your skin and hair, virgin coconut oil is a great option. Please keep in mind that coconut oil isn't a substitute for sunscreen, and it's not advisable to apply it immediately after getting sunburned. You’ll want something cool for that.

Coconut oil for sunburn relief: Benefits and precautions

Coconut oil may be applied on skin once the initial heat and inflammation have gone, usually 24 to 48 hours after the burn. These properties are anti-inflammatory and moisturising, which help repair the skin barrier, reduce peeling, and soothe irritation. Additionally, it contains lauric acid, which has antimicrobial properties that may help prevent infections on damaged skin. On the contrary, it can be even worse if used right away, as it traps the heat in the skin, explains dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana.

In case of sunburn, patients should seek a dermatologist’s opinion instead of self-treating, asserts Dr Shobha Sudeep Consultant - Dermatology and Cosmetology at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Refined vs unrefined coconut oil for skin: Which is best?

Unrefined (virgin) coconut oil is generally considered better for the skin, as it contains more natural antioxidants and phytonutrients. This is perfect for individuals seeking a truly natural approach to skincare, free from synthetic additives, and works wonders for dry skin. This virgin/cold-pressed coconut oil variety retains.

Refined coconut oil would be beneficial for individuals who want or need to go scent-free, often due to very sensitive skin. However, it may lack some of the good-for-you compounds present in virgin oil.

The best choice would depend on your skin type and sensitivity. It is essential to remember that coconut oil is comedogenic and can clog pores, potentially leading to the development of acne.

How to choose the right coconut oil for your skin type?

Unrefined coconut oil is often preferred due to its natural, nutrient-rich composition. However, choose based on your skin type and needs.

Unrefined Coconut Oil (Virgin Coconut Oil)

1. Better for skin due to retention of natural nutrients and antioxidants.

2. Less processed, preserving beneficial properties.

3. May have a more pungent coconut scent.

Virgin coconut oil can be used to treat conditions such as dehydrated skin and sensitive skin, as it possesses higher antimicrobial properties.

Refined Coconut Oil:

Refined coconut oil can also be used for skincare, as it is lighter and serves as a non-comedogenic ingredient.

1. More processed, potentially losing some natural benefits.

2. Neutral scent, suitable for sensitive skin or applications.

3. It may be more stable for high-heat uses.