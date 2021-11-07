Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Sleep problems affect children's reading ability: Study
health

Sleep problems affect children's reading ability: Study

According to new research, it has been observed that sleep problems may affect children's reading ability.
Children whose parents reported increased sleep-disordered breathing, daytime sleepiness, and a short time for children to fall asleep had poorer performance on reading tasks for both words and nonwords.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:38 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Parmita Uniyal

According to new research, it has been observed that sleep problems may affect children's reading ability.

In the study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology that included 339 children aged four to 14 years, parents were asked to complete questionnaires about their children's sleep, while the children completed a test of word reading efficiency.

Children whose parents reported increased sleep-disordered breathing, daytime sleepiness, and a short time for children to fall asleep (which is generally associated with increased tiredness) had poorer performance on reading tasks for both words and nonwords.

ALSO READ: Children’s mental health linked to sleep duration

"Being a good reader is a strong predictor of academic success and improved life outcomes, so we recommend screening children with sleep problems for reading difficulties, and children with reading difficulties for sleep problems," said corresponding author Anna Joyce, PhD, MSc, of Regent's University London.

Anna added, "Screening and treating sleep and literacy difficulties at a young age could help to improve life outcomes for all children." 

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sleep
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diabetes: Here's what to do when you have low blood sugar levels

6

Bollywood celebs wish their siblings on Bhai Dooj

Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘spicy masala workout’ to ‘build that extra strength’

Milind Soman encourages fans to ‘fight lazy’ with inspiring kettlebell workout
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP