Sleep tips: Tips to get back to sleep after waking up at night

A good night's sleep can nip many health issues in the bud. From repairing body to recharging mind for the day ahead, sleep is essential for many important body functions and things can turn a lot better when you sleep soundly. However, this may be easier said than done for many people who struggle with sleep issues. Insomnia is getting more common with each passing day as stress and anxiety of modern lifestyle intrude our thoughts and prevent us from entering a deep state of relaxation that is important for quality sleep. (Also read: What are the best and worst sleeping positions? An expert answers)

Many people regularly wake up in the middle of the night and just can't fall asleep after that. The anxiety of not being able to sleep further prevents one from dozing off. While your disrupted sleep could be due to some underlying reasons, stress and anxiety issues at midnight can be tackled by keeping certain tips and tricks in mind.

"Difficulty in getting sleep once waking up at night is medically labelled as insomnia. Insomnia means difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep at night. There are multiple reasons of not getting sleep after waking at night," says Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant Pulmonary Medicine Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

REASONS WHY YOU CAN'T FALL BACK TO SLEEP AFTER WAKING UP

EXTERNAL FACTORS

Dr Parikh says room temperature, lights, sounds or any other such factor can lead to disruption of sleep.

SLEEP DISORDERS

Certain sleep disorders can stop you from enjoying a good night's sleep. If you are having some kind of medical trouble, it's best to consult your doctor.

"Medical reasons include sleep related breathing disorders (obstructive sleep apnea, upper airway resistance syndrome), periodic limb movement disorders can also lead to difficulty in sleeping or staying asleep," says Dr Parikh.

CARDIAC FAILURE, PROSTATE ISSUES

Apart from sleep disorders other medical causes like cardiac failure can lead to breathlessness and disturbed sleep. Enlarged prostate could lead to frequent night time micturition (urinating) which again disrupts sleep.

External factors can be modified; however, treatment is required for medical causes.

SLEEP TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE HITTING BED

- Follow same sleep and wake up time on all days. Don't make exceptions on weekends.

- Do not consume caffeinated drinks after 6 pm.

- Avoid blue light-emitting electronics gadgets at least 3 hours before sleep time.

- Say no to alcohol and smoking and try to create pleasant sleeping environment for yourself.

WHAT TO DO AFTER SUDDENLY WAKING UP AT NIGHT

- First thing to get back to sleep after waking up at night is to find out the cause.

- Do not use electronic gadget after waking up at night.

- Try to keep room temperature pleasant

- Block external lights

- Listen to soothing music.

- Relax each muscle of your body from toe to head. This will help release stress.

- Try to meditate.

