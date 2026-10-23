Small lifestyle changes, better brain health: Neurologists share practical ways to reduce stroke risk and improve overall well-being

A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. Globally, stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability. While not every stroke can be prevented, adopting healthier habits and managing underlying medical conditions can significantly help reduce the risk.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Chhabria, Senior Consultant – Neurologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, and Dr Sachin Adukia, Senior Consultant Neurology, Dr L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, explain how everyday lifestyle choices, regular health checks and timely medical care can help reduce the risk of stroke. (Also read: Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes of persistent back, neck, hip and knee stiffness )

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“Preventing a stroke is not just about going to the gym or following a strict fitness routine. Everyday habits, from what we eat and how much we move to how well we sleep, can play an important role in keeping our brain and heart healthy,” says Dr Adukia.

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{{^usCountry}} The INTERSTROKE study, published in The Lancet, identified ten modifiable risk factors associated with approximately 90% of stroke risk across the populations studied. High blood pressure emerged as the most important risk factor, highlighting the importance of prevention and regular health monitoring. Small lifestyle changes can make a difference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The INTERSTROKE study, published in The Lancet, identified ten modifiable risk factors associated with approximately 90% of stroke risk across the populations studied. High blood pressure emerged as the most important risk factor, highlighting the importance of prevention and regular health monitoring. Small lifestyle changes can make a difference {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Adukia, maintaining an active lifestyle does not necessarily require an elaborate exercise routine. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, depending on their individual health and fitness levels.

“Brisk walking, cycling, dancing or simply taking the stairs can contribute to better cardiovascular health. However, physical activity should not be limited to a dedicated workout. Staying active throughout the day and avoiding prolonged periods of sitting are equally important habits to cultivate,” he explains.

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He recommends taking short movement breaks every 30–60 minutes, choosing the stairs whenever possible and incorporating a brisk walk into the daily routine.

“An hour at the gym is beneficial, but what you do during the rest of the day matters too. Small, consistent changes can help make physical activity a sustainable part of everyday life,” Dr Adukia adds.

Eat a balanced diet and limit salt

Diet plays a significant role in managing blood pressure, cholesterol and other cardiovascular risk factors. A balanced eating pattern that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and nuts can support long-term health.

“Healthy eating does not have to be complicated or expensive. Freshly prepared, balanced home-cooked meals, along with adequate fruits and vegetables, can help improve overall dietary quality. At the same time, it is important to limit excess salt, highly processed foods, sugary drinks and foods rich in saturated and trans fats,” says Dr Adukia.

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A balanced diet rich in fibre and unhealthy fats, helps support heart health and reduce stroke risk.

Sleep is an important part of prevention

While diet and physical activity often receive considerable attention, sleep is another essential component of a healthy lifestyle. Most adults need around seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

“Poor sleep over time can affect blood pressure and metabolic health. Persistent loud snoring, excessive daytime sleepiness or regularly waking up feeling exhausted should not be ignored, as these symptoms may indicate sleep apnoea. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should consult a doctor for an appropriate assessment,” Dr Adukia advises.

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He also recommends managing stress through appropriate relaxation practices and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.

“Avoiding tobacco in all forms is an important step towards reducing cardiovascular risk. It is also advisable to keep alcohol consumption low, as excessive intake can contribute to high blood pressure and other health problems,” says Dr Adukia.

Know your numbers and do not ignore medical conditions

“High blood pressure can remain unnoticed for years because it may not cause obvious symptoms. Regular monitoring is therefore essential, even when a person feels perfectly healthy. Uncontrolled diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels can also damage blood vessels over time and increase cardiovascular risk,” explains Dr Adukia.

Heart rhythm disorders, particularly atrial fibrillation, also require attention. This condition can increase the risk of blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke.

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“People with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol or heart rhythm disorders should follow their treating doctor’s advice and attend regular follow-up appointments. Prescribed medication should be taken as directed, and treatment should never be stopped simply because lifestyle habits have improved,” he emphasises.

Keeping blood sugar levels under control through healthy eating can help protect blood vessels and lower the risk of stroke.

Stroke prevention requires a comprehensive approach

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Adding to the discussion, Dr Chhabria highlights the importance of managing multiple risk factors together.

“A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is suddenly interrupted because a blood vessel is blocked or ruptures. Although some risk factors cannot be changed, such as age and genetic predisposition, many important contributors to stroke risk can be addressed through lifestyle changes and appropriate medical care,” says Dr Chhabria.

He stresses that prevention should involve a combination of healthy eating, regular physical activity, weight management, avoidance of tobacco and consistent monitoring of underlying medical conditions.

“Maintaining a healthy weight is important, but it should be approached as part of an overall health strategy rather than through restrictive diets or excessive exercise. Measurements such as body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference, interpreted in the context of an individual’s health, can help assess potential risks,” he explains.

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Dr Chhabria also underlines the importance of tailoring exercise to a person’s age, existing medical conditions and cardiac health.

“Regular, moderate-intensity physical activity can help improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk associated with several stroke risk factors. However, people with existing heart conditions or other medical concerns should discuss an appropriate exercise routine with their doctor,” he adds.

Simple steps to begin today

Dr Chhabria recommends starting with manageable changes that can be sustained over time: walking briskly for around 30 minutes on most days, breaking up long periods of sitting, choosing less salty and minimally processed foods, prioritising adequate sleep and avoiding tobacco.

“Stress management is also an important part of overall well-being. Practices such as meditation or yoga may be helpful when appropriate for the individual. Equally important is ensuring that medical conditions are diagnosed, monitored and treated properly,” he says.

Both specialists emphasise that stroke prevention is not about following a perfect routine but about making informed, consistent choices.

“Healthy habits can lower stroke risk, but they cannot eliminate it entirely. The goal is to identify and manage the risk factors within our control, remain consistent with preventive care and seek medical advice when needed,” Dr Chhabria concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.