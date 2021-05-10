Soha Ali Khan reminds fans basic Covid-19 precautions, urges them to follow

India is currently fighting the second wave of Covid-19. During this time, following the basic precautions such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and stepping out only if absolutely necessary has become the need of the hour. A lot of celebrities and public figures are trying to remind people about these precautions and the importance of following them. Soha Ali Khan belongs to this group as well.

The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie of herself. In the image, Soha can be seen wearing a light blue coloured outfit which was adorned with intricate chikankari work. The mother-of-one even went with her signature style minimal glam which included on-point eyeliner with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and a light pink lip shade. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

However, if you look carefully, you will see that at the borders of the image, Covid-19 precautions had been mentioned, which included, 'Stay Home, Get Vaccine, Wear Mask, Donate and Wash Hands (sic).' In the caption as well, Soha reminded people of these basic protocols and urged her fans to follow them. It read, "I support #IndiaFightsCorona by taking the necessary steps of -1. Staying Home 2. Sanitizing 3. Wearing mask 4. Donating 5. Getting vaccinated I am doing my part, I urge you all to do the same. (sic)."

Other celebrities who have been raising awareness regarding Covid-19 include Madhuri Dixit. The actor also shared a video in which she talked about the Covid-19 must-haves at home. The list included things like face masks, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer.

Fitness enthusiasts Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora have also been sharing a lot of vital information with their followers including deep breathing exercises and correct proning techniques to make the lungs stronger.

Are you doing your part in fighting the virus?

