Soha Ali Khan shares a simple fitness challenge to test your mobility, balance and strength at 45

Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan is highlighting an important aspect of fitness that often gets overlooked: mobility. Taking to Instagram on November 4, she shared a fun gym challenge that tested participants’ ability to get down on the floor and stand back up without using their hands. Reflecting on the importance of staying active as we age, Soha wrote, “If you find this difficult at 45, imagine how challenging it could be at 75!” (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares her top 3 beauty secrets for glowing skin at 46: Exercise, water and… almonds! )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing the experience, she added, “We tried this fun mobility challenge at the gym, and the results were quite an eye-opener. Whilst some managed to crack it, many struggled to complete even this simple movement.” The challenge may look straightforward, but it highlights how strength, balance, flexibility and coordination contribute to our ability to perform everyday movements with ease.

Soha Ali Khan’s mobility challenge

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Explaining why such movements deserve more attention, she wrote, “But here’s something worth thinking about: How often do we actually train our bodies to perform movements that matter in everyday life?”

The challenge involved getting down on the floor and returning to a standing position without relying on the hands for support. While some participants managed to complete it, others found the movement surprisingly difficult.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the physical abilities involved in this simple movement, Soha explained, “Getting down on the floor and getting back up without using your hands might seem like a small thing, but it involves a combination of hip mobility, lower-body strength, balance, flexibility and coordination.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the physical abilities involved in this simple movement, Soha explained, “Getting down on the floor and getting back up without using your hands might seem like a small thing, but it involves a combination of hip mobility, lower-body strength, balance, flexibility and coordination.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These abilities are essential for performing everyday activities, from sitting on the floor and getting up to bending, climbing stairs and maintaining stability while moving.

As we age, some physical abilities can gradually decline if we do not actively work on maintaining them. Reduced mobility, muscle strength and balance can make ordinary movements more challenging over time.

Why functional fitness matters as we grow older

Soha also pointed out how important it is to maintain these abilities as we grow older, writing, “As we grow older, we naturally tend to lose some of these abilities if we don’t actively work on maintaining them. And that’s when seemingly simple everyday movements can become increasingly difficult.”

Emphasising this perspective, she wrote, “The goal of fitness shouldn’t just be to lift heavier weights, build bigger muscles or look a certain way. It should also be about preserving your ability to move freely, confidently and independently as you age.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She further added, “Because strength isn’t just about how much you can lift. It’s also about how well you can move. Train at 45 so that life feels easier at 75.”

How to maintain mobility and joint health as you age

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surbhi Bhagat, Senior Doctor – Superspeciality in USG-Guided Interventional Pain at ORTHOReNEW Regenexx India Clinic, emphasised the importance of regular strength training, mobility exercises and stretching to maintain joint health. She also highlighted the need to gradually increase workout intensity, allow adequate recovery time and strengthen the muscles that support major joints.

Maintaining mobility requires consistency and a proactive approach to joint care. Incorporating strength and flexibility exercises into your daily routine can help preserve balance, movement and physical independence as you grow older.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.