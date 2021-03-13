IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how

Getting a sound sleep at night is extremely important for one's overall health, and now another benefit of a good night's sleep has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Getting a sound sleep at night is extremely important for one's overall health, and now another benefit of a good night's sleep has come to light. A new study has found that sound sleep plays a critical role in healing traumatic brain injury. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Neurotrauma'. The study used a new technique involving magnetic resonance imaging developed at Oregon Health and Science University.

Researchers used MRI to evaluate the enlargement of perivascular spaces that surround blood vessels in the brain. Enlargement of these spaces occurs in aging and is associated with the development of dementia. Among veterans in the study, those who slept poorly had more evidence of these enlarged spaces and more post-concussive symptoms.

"This has huge implications for the armed forces as well as civilians," said lead author Juan Piantino, M.D., MCR, assistant professor of pediatrics (neurology) in the OHSU School of Medicine and Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Piantino added, "This study suggests sleep may play an important role in clearing waste from the brain after traumatic brain injury - and if you don't sleep very well, you might not clean your brain as efficiently." Piantino, a physician-scientist with OHSU's Pape Family Pediatric Research Institute, studies the effects of poor sleep on recovery after traumatic brain injuries.

The new study benefited from a method of analysing MRIs developed by study co-author Daniel Schwartz and Erin Boespflug, Ph.D., under the direction of Lisa Silbert, M.D., M.C.R., professor of neurology in the OHSU School of Medicine. The technique measures changes in the brain's perivascular spaces, which are part of the brain's waste clearance system known as the glymphatic system.

"We were able to very precisely measure this structure and count the number, location, and diameter of channels," Piantino said.

Co-author Jeffrey Iliff, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and of neurology at the University of Washington and a researcher at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, has led scientific research into the glymphatic system and its role in neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. During sleep, this brain-wide network clears away metabolic proteins that would otherwise build up in the brain.

The study used data collected from a group of 56 veterans enrolled by co-authors Elaine Peskind, M.D., and Murray Raskind, M.D., at the Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center at the VA Puget Sound between 2011 and 2019.

"Imagine your brain is generating all this waste and everything is working fine," Piantino said.

Piantino noted, "Now you get a concussion. The brain generates much more waste that it has to remove, but the system becomes plugged."

Piantino said the new study suggested the technique developed by Silbert could be useful for older adults.

"Longer term, we can start thinking about using this method to predict who is going to be at higher risk for cognitive problems including dementia," he said.

The study is the latest in a growing body of research highlighting the importance of sleep in brain health.

Improving sleep is a modifiable habit that can be improved through a variety of methods, Piantino said, including better sleep hygiene habits such as reducing screen time before bed.

"This study puts sleep at the epicenter of recovery in traumatic brain injury," Piantino concluded. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Inaugurating the 4th Global Ayurveda Festival through video conference here, he said Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to Nature and the environment.(Unsplash)
Inaugurating the 4th Global Ayurveda Festival through video conference here, he said Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to Nature and the environment.(Unsplash)
health

Ayurveda closely linked to respect Indian culture gives to environment: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Noting that Ayurveda can be rightly described as a holistic human science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation created by Covid-19 presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become more popular globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

MRI scans more precisely define, detect abnormalities in unborn babies: Study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Recent research has concentrated on correcting for fetal movement in fetal brain MRI and, more recently, for imaging the fetal heart. However, there is an increasing demand to assess the entire fetus with MRI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Sound sleep could heal traumatic brain injuries. Here's how

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Getting a sound sleep at night is extremely important for one's overall health, and now another benefit of a good night's sleep has come to light.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how electricity could help speed wound healing

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Electric stimulation may be able to help blood vessels carry white blood cells and oxygen to wounds, speeding the healing process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a tray during a mass vaccination campaign at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, February 25, 2021. (REUTERS)
health

Covid: Severe kidney problems; cancer patients to not delay second vaccine dose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Sudden kidney problems from severe Covid-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does the one arm swings(Instagram/milindrunning)
Milind Soman does the one arm swings(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Barechested Milind Soman does one arm swings to build more strength in new video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a video of himself working out amid lush greenery and spoke about the new exercise that he is trying in order to build his strength. The actor also motivated fans to make choices that are good for the body, mind and soul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine jab (representative image)(Unsplash)
Cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine jab (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

New study says, cancer patients less protected after first Covid vaccine shot

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:48 AM IST
A study done in the UK has revealed that cancer patients are not as protected as the rest of the population after they take their first two doses of Covid-19 vaccine shots. However, the study also says that if the shots are given at a gap of less than 12 weeks, that can be helpful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers test artificial intelligence that calculates suicide attempt risk(Unsplash)
Researchers test artificial intelligence that calculates suicide attempt risk(Unsplash)
health

Artificial intelligence that can calculate suicide attempt risk tested in the US

ANI, Tennessee [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Not long ago, an algorithm that predicts suicide attempt was created in the USA. As the next step, it underwent a prospective trial recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual meeting will be held between March 17-19, 2021. This study will be simultaneously published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke.(Unsplash)
The virtual meeting will be held between March 17-19, 2021. This study will be simultaneously published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke.(Unsplash)
health

Stroke survivors more likely to attempt suicide: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
A new research has found that stroke survivors may be more likely to attempt or die by suicide than people who have not had a stroke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 16-week program was aimed at preventing weight gain by promoting stress management, healthy eating, and physical activity.(Unsplash)
The 16-week program was aimed at preventing weight gain by promoting stress management, healthy eating, and physical activity.(Unsplash)
health

Lower stress levels lead to lesser consumption of fast food: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The findings of a recent study suggested that overweight low-income mothers of younger kids, after participating in a study, ate lesser fast-food meals and high-fat snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Head injuries did not appear to contribute to brain damage characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, but might make people more vulnerable to dementia symptoms.(Unsplash)
Head injuries did not appear to contribute to brain damage characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, but might make people more vulnerable to dementia symptoms.(Unsplash)
health

Here's how head injuries may worsen cognitive decline decades later

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:03 PM IST
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, according to a study led by University College London researchers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sussanne Khan shares fitness video(Instagram/suzkr)
Sussanne Khan shares fitness video(Instagram/suzkr)
health

Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan recently posted a clip that shows the mother-of-two sweating it hard during at-home workout session. This clip will make you want to not procrastinate and exercise during the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The pandemic has changed the social environments of pregnant women and fertility patients," says Tohoku University clinical psychologist Koubon Wakashima.(Pixabay)
"The pandemic has changed the social environments of pregnant women and fertility patients," says Tohoku University clinical psychologist Koubon Wakashima.(Pixabay)
health

Pregnant women have higher anxiety levels compared to fertility patients

ANI, Sendai [japan]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Pregnant women had higher levels of anxiety compared to fertility patients during the Covid pandemic, according to the findings of an online survey in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a technique which works by analysing compounds found in sebum - the oily substance that coats and protects the skin - and identifying changes in people with Parkinson's Disease.(Unsplash)
Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a technique which works by analysing compounds found in sebum - the oily substance that coats and protects the skin - and identifying changes in people with Parkinson's Disease.(Unsplash)
health

Study focuses on developing 'game-changing' test to diagnose Parkinson's

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The results of a recent study show that it is possible to identify Parkinson's based on compounds found on the surface of the skin. The findings offer hope that a pioneering new test could be developed to diagnose the degenerative condition through a simple and painless skin swab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soprano singer Arta Jashari dresses up during a singing rehearsal in Kosovo's capital Pristina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Jashari, a well-known and much-loved soprano in Kosovo, could hardly forget her neighbors’ assistance while in quarantine helping her father cope with the virus. That prompted her do the same thing to others, turning herself regularly to the hospital to help staff and patients’ families to cope with the virus pandemic. (AP)
Soprano singer Arta Jashari dresses up during a singing rehearsal in Kosovo's capital Pristina, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Jashari, a well-known and much-loved soprano in Kosovo, could hardly forget her neighbors’ assistance while in quarantine helping her father cope with the virus. That prompted her do the same thing to others, turning herself regularly to the hospital to help staff and patients’ families to cope with the virus pandemic. (AP)
health

In Kosovo, coronavirus lets humanity shine through

AP, Kosovo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Helping her elderly father beat back his coronavirus infection on her own taught Arta Jashari how the power of one can offer hope to others and change things for the better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP