A bout of acidity after a spicy meal or bloating after dinner may seem harmless, but what if these symptoms keep coming back? While occasional indigestion is common, persistent digestive discomfort should not always be dismissed as gas. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vashishth Maniar, director, co-founder and senior medical oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, explains when acidity may need medical attention, the warning signs to watch out for and why recurring symptoms should be evaluated. (Also read: Neurologist explains why quality sleep is vital for brain health and how power naps can help )

When should recurring acidity and indigestion be a concern?

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Explaining why people should pay attention to recurring digestive discomfort, Dr Maniar says, “Patients often use the word ‘gas’ to describe a range of digestive symptoms, from bloating and belching to burning or discomfort in the upper abdomen. These symptoms are common and, in most instances, are linked to non-cancerous conditions. We should neither create fear around occasional acidity nor encourage people to ignore symptoms that persist.”

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According to Dr Maniar, the pattern and duration of symptoms are important when determining whether further medical evaluation is needed. “What matters is the pattern. If indigestion is new, continues despite appropriate treatment, keeps recurring or is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, reduced appetite, difficulty swallowing, repeated vomiting, anaemia or black stools, a medical consultation is advisable. Age, family history, medical history and the overall clinical picture also help determine whether investigations are needed,” he explains.

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Occasional acidity is common, but symptoms that persist or repeatedly return should be assessed by a doctor.

Importance of identifying the underlying cause

{{^usCountry}} Dr Maniar explains, “An upper GI endoscopy may or may not be suggested depending on the patient’s condition. It allows the physician to examine the stomach lining and perform a biopsy if required. However, an upper GI endoscopy is not necessary for everyone who experiences acidity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Maniar explains, “An upper GI endoscopy may or may not be suggested depending on the patient’s condition. It allows the physician to examine the stomach lining and perform a biopsy if required. However, an upper GI endoscopy is not necessary for everyone who experiences acidity.” {{/usCountry}}

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While occasional acidity is common and usually not a cause for alarm, repeatedly experiencing digestive discomfort calls for attention.

Emphasising the importance of identifying the underlying cause, Dr Maniar says, “To sum up, a single episode of acidity is nothing to worry about. However, if symptoms keep recurring, patients should consult a doctor to identify the underlying cause. Rather than taking medicines every time acidity occurs, it is better to seek medical advice and understand why the problem is happening.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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