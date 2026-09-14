Stop blaming the weather: Dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana warns that 7 everyday habits are worsening your summer breakouts

Summer often gets the blame when irritation appears out of nowhere. While heat, humidity, and sweat can leave skin feeling oilier, the weather may not be the only reason. Certain habits that we adopt as part of our summer routine can go unnoticed while wreaking havoc on the skin, causing clogged pores, irritation, and acne.

How to avoid breakouts in summer?

7 face washes for acne and summer breakouts (Freepik)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



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With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana, Founder & Director, ILAMED, and President of the Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (ISAM), shares that a few of these habits are easy to change:

1. Touching your face too often

Of course, with your hands - everybody does it when the weather is hot, whether it is to wipe the sweat from the forehead or cheeks. But hands can carry oil, dirt, and bacteria. Rubbing or touching your face too much can irritate existing pimples and worsen inflammation. Never scrape or rub sweat off your skin; instead, carry a handkerchief or soft tissues and gently dab it away.

2. Not showering your sweat off immediately

Sweating itself doesn't cause acne. But sweat, mixed with oil, sunscreen, makeup, and environmental dirt, can combine to clog pores and irritate the skin. This is particularly after outdoor activity or exercise. If you sweat a lot, wash your face afterward and use a cleanser appropriate for your skin type. Do not scrub too hard to be “extra clean,” as vigorous washing can irritate the skin.

3. Using too many products

A sudden change in your skincare routine during summertime can also affect your skin. In an effort to control excessive oiliness, people might add scrubs, clay masks, and acne treatments to their routine, along with toners and multiple serums. This can sometimes be too much for the skin and may irritate the skin barrier.

A simpler routine is generally better: a mild cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen daily. If you begin an acne treatment, give your skin time to adjust before adding new products, especially if you plan to introduce several new products at once.

4. Mistaking an oily feeling for skin that does not need moisturizer

If your skin is oily, you might think you should skip the moisturizer. But your skin can still get dehydrated, and if you cleanse too much to control oil, it may feel uncomfortable and irritated. If your skin tends to break out, choose a light, hydrating, non-comedogenic moisturizer. An ideal moisturizer should feel comfortable on the skin, not heavy or sticky.

5. Not washing pillowcases and towels regularly

Your pillowcase and face towel are always against your skin. Fabrics collect sweat, oil, leftover skincare products, and dirt over time. Changing a pillowcase won't get rid of acne, but basic hygiene can help minimize unnecessary buildup. In hot weather, a simple habit is to wash face towels regularly and change pillowcases.

6. Sleeping without cleansing your skin

Those glorious long summer days can leave you home tired, but a night of unwashed skin can leave makeup, sunscreen, sweat, and trapped dirt on your face, which can clog your pores. At night, give your skin a thorough cleansing. Don’t scrub hard to remove acne; use mild products to make cleansing easier, especially for those with oily skin.

7. Not considering what happens after a workout

Sweating for hours during a summer workout and going home without a shower can irritate the skin because sweat and damp clothing stay in contact for so long. Wearing wet, sweaty clothes and not washing them soon afterward can cause skin irritation, especially on the face, chest, and back.

Is it bad not to shower after sweating?

Changing out of sweaty clothes and showering after a workout can help keep skin dry and comfortable. In the end, there’s rarely one singular suspect behind summer breakouts. Heat and humidity create the conditions, but how your skin reacts often comes down to everyday habits. Pay attention to small habits around your skincare, hygiene, and routine rather than blaming the weather.

Does acne get worse when you touch it?

If breakouts are frequent, hurt to the touch, or leave scars, it is better to consult a dermatologist than to keep experimenting with new products. Often, the easiest fix is knowing when your skin needs a professional’s hand.

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