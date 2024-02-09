Fertility tests are crucial for women as they offer valuable insights into their reproductive health and by undergoing these tests, women can gain a comprehensive understanding of their fertility potential, enabling them to make informed decisions about family planning and potential fertility treatments. According to health experts, early testing can help identify any underlying issues that may affect fertility, allowing women to take proactive steps to address them and improve their chances of conceiving. Struggling to conceive? Consider the possibility of undergoing these fertility tests (Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankita Kaushal, Consultant - Fertility and IVF at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, shared, “Fertility tests enable women to assess the quality and quantity of their eggs, providing a realistic picture of their reproductive potential. This knowledge empowers women to take charge of their fertility journey and seek appropriate medical assistance if needed. With advancements in technology and medicine, there are now various options available for women to preserve their fertility or explore alternative pathways to parenthood. By prioritizing fertility testing, women can take control of their reproductive future and optimise their chances of achieving a successful pregnancy when the time is right.”

She highlighted the following common fertility tests for women:

The FSH test checks the amount of follicle-stimulating hormone in the blood, which is important for encouraging ovarian follicle growth. Elevated FSH levels may signal a decline in ovarian reserve.

The AMH test measures anti-Müllerian hormone levels, which are produced by developing ovarian follicles. Reduced AMH levels may indicate a decrease in ovarian reserve.

Luteinizing Hormone (LH), which triggers ovulation and can cause irregular or absent ovulation when imbalanced.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), whose imbalances can affect fertility by impacting ovulation, menstrual cycles, and pregnancy outcomes. Transvaginal ultrasound involves the insertion of an ultrasound wand into the vagina to closely examine the pelvic organs using sound waves. This allows the doctor to visualize the ovaries and uterus for any potential issues.

Hysteroscopy utilizes a thin, flexible tube with a camera at one end, which is inserted through the cervix into the uterus to identify and potentially take tissue samples of any problems.

Laparoscopy is a surgical procedure where small incisions are made in the abdomen, allowing for the insertion of tools, including a camera, to assess and potentially address issues in the entire pelvis, such as endometriosis affecting pelvic organs.

Sonohysterography, or saline infusion sonography (SIS), is effective in detecting any irregularities or factors that could be causing infertility in women.

Laparoscopy is a surgical technique that offers a less invasive approach for healthcare providers to diagnose and address pelvic and abdominal issues, including those affecting female fertility.

Dr Ankita Kaushal concluded, “Fertility tests for women offer a myriad of benefits that can positively impact their reproductive health and overall well-being. By undergoing these tests, women gain valuable insight into their fertility potential allowing them to make informed decisions about family planning and potential fertility treatments. Early detection of any underlying issues through these tests can help women take proactive steps to address them, potentially increasing their chances of conceiving when they are ready. These tests enable experts to personalize treatment plans based on individual fertility profiles, enhancing the likelihood of successful conception.”