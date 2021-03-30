Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study links exposure to environmental chemicals with autistic behaviour in kids
health

Study links exposure to environmental chemicals with autistic behaviour in kids

A new study reveals that increased exposure to selected environmental toxicants like metals, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), phthalates, and bisphenol-A (BPA) impacts brain development during pregnancy and leads to autistic-like behaviours in children
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Study links exposure to environmental chemicals with autistic behaviour in kids(Twitter/adopt_matters)

A novel study found correlations between increased expressions of autistic-like behaviours in pre-school aged children to gestational exposure to selected environmental toxicants, including metals, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), phthalates, and bisphenol-A (BPA).

The study led by Simon Fraser University's Faculty of Health Sciences researchers was published today in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

This population study measured the levels of 25 chemicals in blood and urine samples collected from 1,861 Canadian women during the first trimester of pregnancy. A follow-up survey was conducted with 478 participants, using the Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS) tool for assessing autistic-like behaviours in pre-school children.

The researchers found that higher maternal concentrations of cadmium, lead, and some phthalates in blood or urine samples was associated with increased SRS scores, and these associations were particularly strong among children with a higher degree of autistic-like behaviours. Interestingly, the study also noted that increased maternal concentrations of manganese, trans-Nonachlor, many organophosphate pesticide metabolites, and mono-ethyl phthalate (MEP) were most strongly associated with lower SRS scores.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here's how much physical exercise you should do as per the air pollution

Social factors key in increased knee injuries among girls, women. Here's why

Here's how 10 minutes of video gaming everyday may enhance esport skills

Mira Rajput's Gulkand from Rose Apothecary gives Ayurveda a Schitt's Creek twist

The study's lead author, Josh Alampi, notes that this study primarily "highlights the relationships between select environmental toxicants and increased SRS scores. Further studies are needed to fully assess the links and impacts of these environmental chemicals on brain development during pregnancy."

The results were achieved by using a statistical analysis tool, called Bayesian quantile regression, which allowed investigators to determine which individual toxicants were associated with increased SRS scores in a more nuanced way than conventional methods.

"The relationships we discovered between these toxicants and SRS scores would not have been detected through the use of a means-based method of statistical analysis (such as linear regression)," noted Alampi. "Although quantile regression is not frequently used by investigators, it can be a powerful way to analyze complex population-based data."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
autistic kids pesticides pcb phthalates bpa brain of child brain development pregnancy children
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP