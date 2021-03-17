IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
health

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 PM IST

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body. This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.

Scientists exploring the negative effects of prenatal stress on offspring mental health set out to find the immune cells and microbes in stressed pregnant mice most likely to trigger inflammation in the fetal brain - the source for anxiety and other psychological problems identified in previous research. The study was published in Scientific Reports.

Instead, the researchers found two simultaneous conditions in response to stress that made them realise just how complex the cross-talk between mom and baby is during gestation: Immune cells in the placenta and uterus were not activated, but significant inflammation was detected in the fetal brain.

They also found that prenatal stress in the mice led to reductions in gut microbial strains and functions, especially those linked to inflammation.

"I thought it was going to be a fairly straightforward tale of maternal inflammation, changes in microbes and fetal inflammation. And while the changes in microbes are there, the inflammation part is more complex than I had anticipated," said Tamar Gur, senior author of the study and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioural health, neuroscience, and obstetrics and gynaecology at The Ohio State University.

"The complex interplay between the stress response and the immune system is dysregulated by stress, which is problematic for the developing fetus. There are key changes during this critical window that can help shape the developing brain, so we want to figure out how we could potentially intervene to help regulate these systems."

Most attention paid to the negative effects of prenatal stress on offspring's mental health focus on disruptive major life events or exposure to disaster, but evidence also suggests that up to 84 per cent of pregnant women experience some sort of stress.

In a previous study, Gur's lab found that prenatal stress's contributions to life-long anxiety and cognitive problems in mouse offspring could be traced to changes in microbial communities in both mom and baby.

Gur focuses on the intrauterine environment in her search for factors that increase the risk for prenatal stress' damaging effects, and this newer study opened her eyes to how complicated that environment is.

"The dogma would be that we're going to see an influx of immune cells to the placenta. The fact that it's suppressed speaks to the powerful anti-inflammatory response of the mom. And that makes sense - a fetus is basically a foreign object, so in order to maintain pregnancy we need to have some level of immunosuppression," said Gur, also an investigator in Ohio State's Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research and a maternal-fetal psychiatrist at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

"We want to figure out what is at the interface between mom and baby that is mediating the immunosuppressive effect on the maternal side and the inflammation on the fetal side. If we can get at that, we'll get really important keys to understanding how best to prevent the negative impact of prenatal stress."

Prevention could come in the form of prebiotics or probiotics designed to boost the presence of beneficial microbes in the GI tract of pregnant women. Maternal microbes affect the brains and immune systems of developing offspring by producing a variety of chemicals the body uses to manage physiological processes.

"I think microbes hold really important clues and keys, making them a tantalising target for intervention. We can do things about individuals' microbes to benefit both mom and baby," Gur said.

To mimic prenatal stress during the second and early third trimesters, pregnant mice in her lab are subjected to two hours of restraint for seven days to induce stress. Control mice are left undisturbed during gestation.

In this recent study, the researchers found stress in mice activated steroid hormones throughout the body - the sign of a suppressed immune system - and resulted in lower-than-expected populations of immune cells in reproductive tissue, suggesting that the uterus was effectively resisting the effects of the stress.

An examination of colon contents showed differences in microbial communities between stressed and non-stressed mice, with one family of microbes that influences immune function markedly decreased in stressed mice. The researchers found that stress showed few signs of gene-level changes in the colon that could let bacteria escape to the bloodstream - one way that microbes interfere with body processes.

"There are absolutely changes in microbes that might help explain key pathways that are important for health and the immune system, especially when it comes to the placenta and the mom's immune system," Gur said.

In future studies, her lab will examine immune cells in the fetal brain and monitor how gene expression changes in cells in the placenta in response to stress. She is also leading an ongoing observational study in women, tracking microbes, inflammation and stress levels during and after pregnancy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pregnancy study
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
health

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work, published in Genome Medicine, constitutes a major leap forward in the emerging field of precision medicine.(Pixabay)
The work, published in Genome Medicine, constitutes a major leap forward in the emerging field of precision medicine.(Pixabay)
health

More precise diagnoses made possible with whole genome sequencing, finds study

ANI, Solna [sweden]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:11 PM IST
More than 1,200 people with rare diseases have received a diagnosis thanks to the integration of large-scale genomics into the Stockholm region's healthcare system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.(Unsplash)
According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, researchers say

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Pregnant women vaccinated against Covid-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Women experienced increased pregnancy stress during coronavirus pandemic

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Some women expressed fears that simply going to the hospital to deliver would cause them to get the virus and then be forced to isolate themselves from their newborn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat

ANI, Somerset
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
A team of sports nutritionists recently suggested that females who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise, in comparison to men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
health

Moderna starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on young children, infants

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Moderna has begun testing its Covid-19 vaccine on children and infants between the ages of six months and 12 years old in a study, as the pharmaceutical company seeks to expand approval for its vaccine to children, the company said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
health

Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A new study identifies the assets and risks of ethnic diverse youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Sidharth Malhotra gives fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and that is all the motivation we need to go out on our daily walk in the hope of spotting him hanging upside down on gymnastic rings from a tree. Read benefits of the exercise here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Age with grace, not in haste
Age with grace, not in haste
health

Age with grace, not in haste

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Skin and hair are a mirror to what’s going on inside, and the impact of the surroundings one is exposed to. Changing climatic conditions, the degrading quality of produce, and even poor dietary habits, affect the way we look and feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Looking to get some fast, intense cardio benefits? Learn from Bhagyashree as she shows a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly with stability ball knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health

ANI, Michigan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Forty-six per cent of parents say their teen has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a new poll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Thousands of neonatal healthcare workers are not allowing mothers with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections to have skin-to-skin contact with their newborns, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed are not allowing breastfeeding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how exercise during pregnancy saves kids from health problems as adults

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Exercising during pregnancy may let women significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life, new research suggests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues(Instagram/rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet Singh gets full body workout done right with kickboxing and we too are inspired to land a few kicks and pack a few punches on our Tuesday blues | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP