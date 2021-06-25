Summer 2021: Making the most of the mango season

This time of year, cravings for aam panna, mango shake and other mango delights is unruly, as the mango season has finally arrived. Apart from being a delicious fruit, great benefits of mangoes for the hair and skin can’t be looked over.

Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar believes mango is good for skin and hair both. “It is rich in vitamin A, proteins and keratin. It moisturises your skin and deep conditions your hair. It also will enhance hair growth because of keratin in it,” she adds.

The tropical fruit adds to the general wellness. “Mangoes are loaded with several antioxidants that can help protect your cells from harmful free radicals, which means it helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoid loose skin. This healthy fruit is also rich in Vitamin A,C,K, Potassium, Magnesium and many other important nutrients which are needed by the body,” says health and fitness coach Manik Dhodi.

Dhodi explains, “Mangoes are high in vitamin C, which helps us cleanse our skin from deep inside, treat pores, and gives a glow to the skin. Vitamin C also helps to produce collagen, which is the most common protein in your skin and gives your skin its structure.” Mangoes contribute in making your hair healthy as they are a good source of vitamin A, which encourages hair growth and health.

There are no side effects of using mango, unless consumed excessively. Kochhar explains, “ Just remember to use it in pulp form and always mix it with a coolant agent. I always mix my mango pulp with some cream and essential oil. Eating too much of mango can lead to breakouts and pimples so eat it in moderation.”

Try these at home:

1.Make pulp of mango, mix it with any citrus essential oil like orange or lemon and apply it on your hair. This conditions your hair and give it a natural shine.

2.Take pulp of mango mix with squashed watermelon and milk powder and a squeeze of half lemon in it. Those with oily skin can skip milk powder. You can use it as a face pack or body pack and apply it all over to nourish your face and body.

3.For oily and combination skin type. Take mango pulp put it in ice tray and freeze it. Use these mango slices to massage your skin and give your skin a glow.

4.Melt a bar of chocolate, mix it with mango pulp and apply it on your face. This is an excellent nourishing pack.

5.Take mango pulp, cumin, and mint leaves, this drink when taken in moderation can benefit you while keeping you cool and fresh in summers.