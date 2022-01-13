Tech-fuelled nutrition and fitness in 2022

This year, look forward to bespoke supplements, fortified beverages and smart wearables that promise holistic well-being

Intuitive eating

2022 will not be about blindly following traditional diets. Intuitive eating will teach us how to rely on our body’s inherent ability to tell us when we are hungry or full. We will be careful about emotional hunger that leaves us feeling guilty and low. We will build a conscious relationship with food and our body, and choose what works best for us.

Live and on-demand exercise classes

Whether you’re looking to build muscle, lose weight or just maintain a good level of fitness, virtual fitness training will help you learn Pilates, HIIT or yoga. 2022 will see a rise in programs that will be readily available virtually. While on-demand classes work according to your schedule and give access to pre-recorded sessions, live classes conducted in real time give you the opportunity to interact with your trainer and those who have similar fitness goals.

Value-added beverages

Immunity-building drinks, collagen boosting teas, mushroom supplements to aid performance and post-workout recovery and adaptogen coffee — you will be able to take your pick from a variety of beverages that will help improve health and overall well-being. Enhanced nutrition will rule the charts in 2022.

Bespoke supplements

Conscious consumers will choose nutrition plans specifically designed for them. Bespoke supplements and personalised nutrition will be very popular this year. This approach uses information on individual characteristics, generated by tracking devices, blood tests, DNA samples and detailed questionnaires, and will provide targeted nutritional advice, solutions and services.

Wearable technology

The use of fitness trackers, smart watches and heart rate monitors that gather and compile data such as steps, heart rate, calories, sitting and sleep time, blood pressure and respiratory rate is set to grow by leaps and bounds in 2022. People will be greatly interested in incorporating this data into their workout plans and fitness journeys. Wearable technology in 2022 would be smarter and more powerful than ever before and would include smart clothing, smart helmets, smart glasses, and smart rings.

EXPERT’s SPEAK

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Nutritional scientist

Nourishing our immune system will be top priority. Strengthening your microbiome will emerge a big wellness trend.

Vesna Jacob, Fitness expert

Mindfulness coupled with fitness will improve health in a wholesome way. Emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of our well-being won’t be neglected.

Mitushi Ajmera, Wellness coach

Wearables trackers will become our best friend. Advances in technology will bring in variety to suit individual needs and pockets.

Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder - Yoganama

Namita Piparaiya, Yoga expert

Non-posture related practices of yoga such as pranayama and meditation will become more popular in a pandemic-stricken world.

Luke Coutinho, Holistic lifestyle coach

We will focus on foods that help keep inflammation under control. People will seek nutritional plans tailor-made for them.

