Teejay Sidhu's easy and quick salad bowl recipe will sort your dinner woes

Teejay Sidhu, the mother of three beautiful girls, is an inspiration to many as she balances all aspects of her life wonderfully, as evident by her Instagram timeline where she keeps posting about mental health, fitness, her love for kathak, fun moments with her kids, watching movies with her family and much more. With so much going around, a good diet is important to keep those energy levels up.

The TV personality and wife of actor Karanvir Bohra shares a diet secret that seems to be behind her fit body and glowing face and is backed by many nutritionists. Teejay believes in eating a light dinner as it helps her with better sleep and well-being.

"I don't normally post much about food but since I get asked a lot about diet, I thought I'd share some tips that I follow. One is eating light at night. It feels great and I sleep better. :)," she wrote on her Instagram post.

While we all know the importance of an early and light dinner, we often fall short of recipes to rustle up at night. In her post, Teejay also suggests a very convenient as well as nutrition-packed dinner idea that you will surely love.

"Our go-to dinner is salad bowls. They're easy to make - we just throw together whatever we find in the fridge!" she writes.

Teejay's easy and quick salad bowl recipe

Her salad bowl consists of green leafy vegetables, fruits, and quinoa with a flavouring of lemon and black pepper. You just have to chop and put together all the ingredients and eat to your heart's content.

"Tonight it was avocado, cucumber, tomato, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli, lettuce and alfalfa sprouts. (Lemon/black pepper for flavour.) I also added quinoa. Sometimes I add refried beans, sometimes brown rice or sweet potato. I know it looks like a small portion but it's actually perfect! (Your body doesn't require a lot of food at night.)" advises the super mom.

Teejay, however, advises that a qualified nutritionist must be consulted before incorporating any changes in the diet as every individual has a different body.

"Still, before changing your diet, do check with your doctor/nutritionist - every body is different, so find out what works best for you. :)" she wrote.

Benefits of early dinner

Eating a heavy meal at night can lead to toxic accumulation and indigestion. It can even cause you sleep troubles as your digestive system will have to work overtime disturbing you sleep cycle. When you eat light at night, your metabolism improves, you digest better and sleep well.

Nutritionists recommend having dinner two hours before you go to bed as the perfect time for night meal.

