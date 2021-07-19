Am I being fair? Teejay Sidhu on welcoming daughter Gia amid Covid pandemic

Teejay Sidhu, who welcomed her third child with husband Karanvir Bohra in December of last year has been posting about reliving pregnancy, motherhood hopes and fears, insecurities since the birth of her daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra. And as most of her social media feed will suggest, the former model and actor posted an honest testimonial on what life is like for her after becoming a mother again.

Wishing her daughter seven months well spent on Earth, Teejay shared a video that encapsulated the hours during which Teejay and Karanvir were waiting to welcome the newest addition to their family. Sharing the video, which had glimpses of the couple in hospital gowns, holding their newborn and many more, Teejay wrote in the caption, "I remember the first time I was expecting. That time was magical! Everyone was SO excited to meet the new baby (babies)! The energy in my house was buzzing, the babies couldn't get there soon enough! We'd all bought so much stuff and done so much prep!"

She went on to explain how she felt like she was being unfair to her new baby as she was carrying fewer things, having experienced delivery before, adding "This time, I bought a few outfits and a pack of diapers. That's it. Got me thinking, am I being fair to her? Should I have got her more things? Am I 'ready' enough? Would I be as excited in the delivery room this second time around? She was a new soul, and entitled to so much!"

Continuing how everything changed as soon as Gia was born, "Then she was born, and it all changed. She entered the world.. cheerful and curious.. a beautiful, perfect, little baby! She was an easy birth, arriving within 2 hours while her Dad played chants and mantras through his phone.





She concluded that she finally felt her emotions, adding that the family celebrates Gia every day since the day she was born, "And suddenly all the emotions were there - the love, excitement, post-birth exhilaration.. all that I'd felt for her sisters, I felt for her. There was nothing less because she came second. It was all in my head."

Teejay shared another post in which she was photographed just a day after she gave birth, sharing that the photo was from December 17, 2020, Teejay wrote, "This is probably the most glamorous hospital pic I have. I've seen beautiful hospital mom photos on social media.. made me wish I'd made a little effort! But honestly, when you're in a delivery room, the last thing on your mind is lipstick and lashes! And after delivery, you're too exhausted to do hair or makeup!"





Wondering, Teejay added, "I guess I could've quickly reached into my purse and fixed my face a little? (It just didn't cross my mind.. until now!) Oh well.. One day I will be a little more organized.. One day. (But most days I'll probably still be like this!)"

