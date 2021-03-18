Teejay Sidhu, her newborn daughter are mirror images in this pic from the day she was born. See pic
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Actor Teejay Sidhu has shared a throwback pic from the day her third daughter was born, to mark the three-month birthday of the little one. The picture was taken by her husband Karanvir Bohra and shows the mother-daughter duo sleeping in the same pose - with their hands resting on their chest.
Sharing the image, she wrote in a long and elaborate note, "Happy 3 months birthday, babygirl. This was us, the day she was born. We both were pretty tired from the long nine month journey! Carrying, nurturing and bringing a child earth-side is no joke! Sometimes the journey got rough, but we both made it, (Pregnancy was actually the easy part, these sleepless nights I'm getting are not so easy!)."
She added, "There is something so special about being on this nine month trip together. We got to know each other pretty well. :) We'd communicate in our own way - I'd talk to her and she'd kick me back! By the time she was born, we were well acquainted. I knew all her different cries - when she was hungry, when she was tired, when she wanted to be held. But this is just the beginning - there is a lot more to discover and I'm so looking forward to it. We're going to have a great life ahead, little love. Welcome to the world! (You're still pretty new here.) (This photo was not planned, we were both sleeping like this!) Daddy.. @karanvirbohra."
Also read: Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
Teejay welcomed her third child, in January. She is also mom to four-year-old twin girls Bella and Vienna. She has been sharing pictures with her newborn and opening up on the various emotional ups and downs that a new mom goes through.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox