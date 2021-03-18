Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
- Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy, Bhediya, was welcomed by a crowd of fans in Arunachal Pradesh, all cheering loudly, in a new video that has surfaced online.
The video shows Varun coming out of a small gate and entering the crowded gathering of fans. He soon hugs some of the fan girls and obliges them with a few selfies. He then steps on the footboard of his car, with the help of security men and his team members, to wave at the huge gathering.
Varun is casually dressed in the video, wearing grey Tshirt, matching cap and blue pants. He also has a black mask on.
Earlier this month, Varun was seen climbing atop a car to urge fans to allow the shoot of his film peacefully. He also promised to meet them once the shoot was over. He had to make the request as shooting had to be halted because of the fan gathering.
Varun has been shooting for Bhediya for some time now. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya teams up Kriti Sanon with Varun, six years after they starred together in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Dilwale, directed by Rohit Shetty.
Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, after Stree and Roohi. While Stree featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Roohi had Janhvi Kapoor as the lead while Rajkummar returned for the second film as well.
Varun was most recently seen in dad David Dhawan's reboot of his 1995 Govinda-starrer, Coolie No 1. The film landed online, because of the shutdown of cinema halls last year, and featured Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.
Apart from Bhediya, Varun has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
