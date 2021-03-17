Abhinav Shukla can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait of the singer
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Bigg Boss 14 might be long over with Rubina Dilaik taking home the trophy, but Abhinav Shukla has not left his sourness for Rahul Vaidya back in the house. The television actor has time and again expressed his dislike towards the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up after he left the show.
Through the show, fans watched the drama that unfolded between the two contestants with both of them having heated fights. Now, in a round of rapid-fire, the actor has reaffirmed his detest towards the singer. He went on to say that he would never talk to the actor.
While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked which Bigg Boss 14 contestant he would never be good friends with. "Bigg Boss 14 contestant I can never be good friends with is," prompted the host, to which Abhinav took Rahul's name. However, the actor did not shy away from confessing he was in awe of Rahul's speaking skills when asked about what he admired about him.
"I think when he spoke, he was clear in his speech, I won't say correct or wrong, I mean right or wrong but he had clarity of speech," he explained. During the chat, he was also given a few lines and was asked which Bigg Boss 14 contestant he would tell them to. He said he would tell Aly Goni, "Let bygones be bygones, let's start fresh."
He then added that he would tell Aly's girlfriend, and co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin, "I never expected that you would do this to me." He was then asked who he would tell the statement, "Jhoot bolke, rumours spread kar ke (By lying and spreading rumours) you cannot win the game." Abhinav mentioned Rakhi Sawant's name.
With Bigg Boss ended, Abhinav is back to work. He will soon feature in a new song opposite Rubina. The song releases on Thursday, March 18. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song is titled Marjaneya.
