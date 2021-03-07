Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14: ‘I would have seen myself there’

Abhinav Shukla feels that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya was undeserving of a spot in the top two. Abhinav said that he would have been a better choice, as he was not only there from the beginning but also changed his game ‘smartly’.

Rahul walked out of Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale but was brought back on popular demand. Abhinav said that access to the outside world and audience perception gave him an unfair edge over the other contestants.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhinav said, “Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following was growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence.”

Abhinav said that Rahul’s advantage was ‘unfair to the other contestants who were a part of the game show since day one’. He further said that he would have been more deserving of a spot in the top two.

“I would have seen myself there in the top two in his place. I was the one who was there since day 1 and made sure that my game changed smartly. I brought about more diversification to my personality- from shy to bold, I have myself seen my transition and unlike a lot of people who re-entered the show and created over-the-top drama, I was there doing my job without creating drama and made it till the end, almost,” he said.

Abhinav, who entered Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik, was evicted on the basis of voting by the contestants’ connections. The show was won by Rubina, with Rahul coming in second.

