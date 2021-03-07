IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14: ‘I would have seen myself there’
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
tv

Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14: ‘I would have seen myself there’

  • Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST

Abhinav Shukla feels that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya was undeserving of a spot in the top two. Abhinav said that he would have been a better choice, as he was not only there from the beginning but also changed his game ‘smartly’.

Rahul walked out of Bigg Boss 14 during the mid-season finale but was brought back on popular demand. Abhinav said that access to the outside world and audience perception gave him an unfair edge over the other contestants.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Abhinav said, “Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following was growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence.”

Abhinav said that Rahul’s advantage was ‘unfair to the other contestants who were a part of the game show since day one’. He further said that he would have been more deserving of a spot in the top two.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

“I would have seen myself there in the top two in his place. I was the one who was there since day 1 and made sure that my game changed smartly. I brought about more diversification to my personality- from shy to bold, I have myself seen my transition and unlike a lot of people who re-entered the show and created over-the-top drama, I was there doing my job without creating drama and made it till the end, almost,” he said.

Abhinav, who entered Bigg Boss 14 with his wife Rubina Dilaik, was evicted on the basis of voting by the contestants’ connections. The show was won by Rubina, with Rahul coming in second.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhinav shukla rahul vaidya bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
tv

Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
tv

Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
tv

Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
tv

Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
tv

Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill has said that because Sidharth Shukla is 'the complete package', girls constantly hit on him, which she thinks is a problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
tv

Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
tv

Small screen gets big and powerful for women

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we talk to leading ladies of the small screen about the changing narrative for female characters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
tv

Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
tv

Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
tv

Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shine Shetty
Shine Shetty
tv

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 winner Shine Shetty rooting for Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Vine Store

By Neha Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
With all the judgment around current contestants, Shine Shetty is wondering what it was like during his time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back in the Bay.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Sidharth loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz's new music video: 'Proud of you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP