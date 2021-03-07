Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a joint appearance at the birthday bash of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s son, Anvay, who turned one on Saturday. The couple was seen twinning in white at the party.
Virat wore a white T-shirt with black jeans and white sneakers and was seen in conversation with Anushka. She was dressed in a white shirt, distressed jeans and white sneakers. They are currently in Ahmedabad, where the Indian cricket team has just triumphed over England 3-1 in the Test series.
Earlier this year, on January 11, Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter, Vamika. The actor announced the name of the little one, along with the first photo of her, in an Instagram post last month.
“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote.
Virat and Anushka wish to keep Vamika away from the prying eyes of the media and made an appeal to the paparazzi not to click pictures of her. Shortly after her birth, they sent a hamper to photographers, along with a note.
“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” the note read.
“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” it added.
