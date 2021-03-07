IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, made a joint appearance at the birthday bash of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha’s son, Anvay, who turned one on Saturday. The couple was seen twinning in white at the party.

Virat wore a white T-shirt with black jeans and white sneakers and was seen in conversation with Anushka. She was dressed in a white shirt, distressed jeans and white sneakers. They are currently in Ahmedabad, where the Indian cricket team has just triumphed over England 3-1 in the Test series.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Wriddhiman Sahas son Anvays first birthday bash.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Wriddhiman Sahas son Anvays first birthday bash.
Wriddhiman Sahas son Anvay turned one on Saturday.
Wriddhiman Sahas son Anvay turned one on Saturday.

Earlier this year, on January 11, Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter, Vamika. The actor announced the name of the little one, along with the first photo of her, in an Instagram post last month.

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote.

Also see: Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video

Virat and Anushka wish to keep Vamika away from the prying eyes of the media and made an appeal to the paparazzi not to click pictures of her. Shortly after her birth, they sent a hamper to photographers, along with a note.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” the note read.

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma wriddhiman saha

Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since December 2017.
bollywood

Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST
A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
bollywood

'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
bollywood

Akshay shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline, Nushrratt Bharuccha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP