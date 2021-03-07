IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
tv

Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video

  • Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST

Hema Malini, who will be seen as a special guest on Sunday night’s episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12, was moved to tears by a special message from her daughter Esha Deol. In a promo video shared online by Sony TV, Hema was seen getting emotional as Esha said she is ‘blessed’ to be her daughter.

“Aap log sab ke liye Hema ji ek dream girl hai lekin hum log ke liye (Hema ji might be ‘dream girl’ for all of you, but for us) she is not just the dream girl, she is our amma,” Esha said, adding that dance is Hema’s ‘first love’.

Esha said that Hema, along with her and Ahana Deol, have made an immense contribution to popularising Indian classical dance and culture. “I am only proud and proud of you, and blessed to have a mother like you,” she added.

Hema, wiping her tears away, said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. Thanks for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to me.”


Reportedly, Hema also opened up about her love story with Dharmendra on Indian Idol 12, and how her father initially tried to keep them away from each other. “Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends,” she said.

“I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat,” she added.

Hema was last seen on the big screen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. After being delayed for several years, the film released theatrically in January last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hema malini esha deol

Related Stories

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married for more than four decades.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married for more than four decades.
bollywood

Hema says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Hema Malini, who will be seen as a guest in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, opened up about how her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra.
READ FULL STORY
Hema Malini with daughter Esha.
Hema Malini with daughter Esha.
bollywood

Step inside Hema Malini’s home as she conducts havan on daughter Esha Deol’s birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 03, 2020 06:43 AM IST
Hema Malini celebrated daughter Esha Deol’s birthday with a special havan that she conducted herself. She also shared a few photos of the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
tv

Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
tv

Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
tv

Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
tv

Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Siddharth Shukla shuts down a troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill.
tv

'Sidharth Shukla is the complete package, girls don't leave him alone': Shehnaaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Shehnaaz Gill has said that because Sidharth Shukla is 'the complete package', girls constantly hit on him, which she thinks is a problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
tv

Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Nigam got popular after playing role of young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3
Siddharth Nigam got popular after playing role of young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3
tv

Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:54 PM IST
While many actors have been vocal about how growing up in the spotlight comes with its own cons, actor Siddharth Nigam has a different story to tell
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
Jasmin Bhasin, Juhi Parmar and Tina Datta feel women on small screen have become assertive
tv

Small screen gets big and powerful for women

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Women’s Day is just around the corner, and we talk to leading ladies of the small screen about the changing narrative for female characters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce pregnancy.(Instagram)
tv

Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
tv

Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney take to Instagram to defend the former Suits star amid bullying accusations.
tv

Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shine Shetty
Shine Shetty
tv

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 winner Shine Shetty rooting for Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Vine Store

By Neha Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
With all the judgment around current contestants, Shine Shetty is wondering what it was like during his time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
Vikas and Rakhi pose for the camera.
tv

Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP