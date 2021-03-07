Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12. Watch video

Hema Malini, who will be seen as a special guest on Sunday night’s episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12, was moved to tears by a special message from her daughter Esha Deol. In a promo video shared online by Sony TV, Hema was seen getting emotional as Esha said she is ‘blessed’ to be her daughter.

“Aap log sab ke liye Hema ji ek dream girl hai lekin hum log ke liye (Hema ji might be ‘dream girl’ for all of you, but for us) she is not just the dream girl, she is our amma,” Esha said, adding that dance is Hema’s ‘first love’.

Esha said that Hema, along with her and Ahana Deol, have made an immense contribution to popularising Indian classical dance and culture. “I am only proud and proud of you, and blessed to have a mother like you,” she added.

Hema, wiping her tears away, said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. Thanks for giving all these beautiful pleasures of life to me.”





Reportedly, Hema also opened up about her love story with Dharmendra on Indian Idol 12, and how her father initially tried to keep them away from each other. “Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends,” she said.

“I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat,” she added.

Hema was last seen on the big screen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. After being delayed for several years, the film released theatrically in January last year.

