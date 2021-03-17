Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently stepped out for a double date with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, and his girlfriend Disha Parmar in Mumbai. The couples were spotted making their way into a popular eatery in the city for dinner. As they were wrapping up their conversation, Rahul teased that he has a big announcement to make regarding Aly and Jasmin.
In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Rahul teased that he will be making an announcement about the couple but in due course. When the photographers teased that a possible wedding announcement was coming their way, Aly and Jasmin shot down the possibilities. "Nahi, nahi, aisa kuch nahi hai (no, no, nothing like that)," Jasmin clarified immediately, in her usual style. "Shaadi hogi toh aapko toh pata chalega na (If a wedding is happening, you would know, right)," Aly added. "Abhi lekin bahut time hai (There is still a lot of time)," Jasmin assured.
If it is not a wedding, there are chances that the Bigg Boss 14 trio might be collaborating on new music. Aly and Jasmin have already starred in a music video, Tera Suit, sung by Tony Kakkar, and have a few more in the pipeline for release. Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also have a song dropping this week.
Asked if Rahul is working on new music, the singer confirmed that there are a two songs in the making but he is in no hurry to release them. "Bahut interesting do gaane aane waale hai bahut jald. Main chahta hoon sabke gaane aa jaye fir mera gaana aayega (There are two interesting songs that will release soon. I want everyone to release their songs and then I will drop mine)," he said.
Also Read: Gauahar Khan banned by FWICE from working for 60 days for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms, she reacts
There were also rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul has recorded a song for Radhe. He denied the speculation and said that though it is his dream to sing for Salman Khan, he has done no work on his upcoming Eid release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry has spoken with Charles, William after Oprah interview: report
- Prince Harry has reportedly had a conversation with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, after he and his wife Meghan appeared for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected an offer to be part of Bigg Boss 14
- Asim Riaz has revealed that he was asked to return to Bigg Boss 14, but he rejected the offer. Here's why.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview with Oprah was 'heartbreaking'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashami opens up about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, says she was 'judged'
- Actor Rashami Desai has said that people would judge her during her divorce from former husband Nandish Sandhu, and that it was a very 'stressful' time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi thanks Salman for helping her, says he told her to keep details private
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she would like to keep the details of how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail have helped her private, because they've asked her to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh offered Nach Baliye 10? Actor reacts
- Rakhi Sawant has hinted that she and her mysterious husband Ritesh have been offered Nach Baliye 10. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist also revealed that the mysterious man is planning on visiting India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view. See pic
- Take a tour of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's Mumbai apartment, which recently welcomed a new member, their son Aaravv. See pictures and videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin says 'mera aaj hi challan hua hai' as paparazzi asks her to remove mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox