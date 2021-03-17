Gauahar Khan banned by FWICE from working for 60 days for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms, she reacts

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the Covid-19 rules. The actor has now responded.

Gauahar took to Instagram to share her message, writing, "Innshallah maa as saabreen Sabr n Shukr." She added, "The truth shall always prevail."

The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday filed a police case against a Bollywood actor for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

Though the BMC release did not disclose the name the actor, reports said the case was related to the Tandav actor.

In a joint statement, signed by FWICE president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, the trade body said, "It was a very irresponsible act by Gauahar Khan, she not only risked her life but others who were on the set."

The FWICE said it condemns Khan for resuming shooting even after testing positive for COVID-19 infection despite being advised to quarantine herself.

"Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence," it said.

The 37-year-old actor, however, had denied being COVID-19 positive in a statement earlier in the day while requesting the media to not speculate.

"For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC," the actor's team said.

"This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires," it further said.

FWICE, in its statement, claimed that the actor had endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the shoot.

The trade body advised its members to distance themselves from being associated with Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued.

The FWICE warned if any members are found cooperating with Khan shall also be held liable for stringent disciplinary action by them.

