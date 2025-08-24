The coolest badminton shoes of 2025: Top 8 picks for you to own the court in style
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 11:00 am IST
Smash, sprint & stay stable with the best badminton shoes; lightweight, cushioned & non-marking. Perfect for badminton, pickleball & all indoor sports.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
Nivia Flash 2.0 Badminton Shoes for Men (Blue/White/Sky Blue)
View Details
₹999
Nivia Powerstrike 4.0 Badminton Shoes for Men, Breathable Air Mesh with Fusion Technology Upper, Best Non Marking Multidirectional Herringbone Structure (Core Blue/Yellow), UK09
₹1,899
Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Courtflex | Badminton Shoe | Indoor Non-Marking Shoe | Ideal for Indoor Sports Blue
₹2,019
View Details
₹7,489
Vector X Smash Men's Badminton Court Shoe – Breathable Mesh & PU Upper, EVA‑Phylon Cushioning & Non‑Marking Rubber Sole (Navy, UK Footwear Size System, Adult, Men, Numeric, Medium, 7)
₹1,439
View Details
₹2,400
View Details
₹1,399
