Are online searches making you a nervous parent? A gynaecologist reveals everything about the 'Google doctor effect'

From checking pregnancy symptoms to searching for newborn care advice, many parents turn to the internet before consulting a doctor. While online information can improve awareness, misinformation, self-diagnosis and unnecessary anxiety can influence important health decisions. Why do doctors say not to Google symptoms? Can I trust Google for medical advice? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Pregnancy and early parenthood bring several questions, concerns and uncertainties. From understanding changes during pregnancy to recognising a baby's symptoms, parents often turn to online sources for quick answers. “A simple search can provide thousands of articles, videos, personal experiences and medical opinions within seconds” Dr Rakhi Wagh, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune tells Health Shots. However, not everything available online is accurate, and relying on unverified information can sometimes create confusion rather than provide reassurance.

This growing dependence on online health searches is often called the 'Google Doctor Effect'. While digital platforms have made health information more accessible, they have also made it easier for people to self-diagnose or follow medical advice without understanding whether it applies to their individual situation.

When online searches increase anxiety? During pregnancy, women may search for every new symptom, including abdominal discomfort, headaches, swelling, nausea or changes in fetal movements. Reading about serious medical conditions can create unnecessary fear, even when the symptom may have a common explanation. Similarly, new parents may become anxious after searching for information about a baby's feeding pattern, sleep routine, skin changes, or breathing sounds. Social media can further add to the confusion, as personal experiences are often presented as universal medical advice. What worked for one pregnant woman or newborn may not be suitable for another.

The danger of self-diagnosis One major concern is that parents may delay medical consultation after following online remedies or advice. Some may start supplements, change prescribed medicines, follow restrictive diets during pregnancy or try home treatments for newborns without consulting a healthcare professional.

Pregnancy is a sensitive period when nutritional requirements, medication safety and medical needs vary from person to person. Similarly, newborns, particularly premature babies, require careful monitoring. Symptoms such as fever, poor feeding, breathing difficulty or unusual sleepiness should never be assessed through internet searches alone.

How can parents identify credible information? Doctors advise parents to rely on recognised hospitals, government health portals, medical associations and qualified healthcare professionals for information. They should be cautious about content that promises instant results, recommends stopping prescribed treatment or promotes unverified remedies.

It is also important to remember that online information cannot replace a physical examination, medical history or diagnostic tests. Parents should use internet searches to prepare questions for their doctor rather than make treatment decisions independently.

A balance between awareness and medical advice The internet can be a useful tool for understanding health conditions and becoming more informed. However, every pregnancy and every child is different. Instead of allowing online searches to create fear, parents should discuss their concerns openly with their gynaecologist or paediatrician. Being informed is important, but knowing when to stop searching and seek professional medical advice is equally important.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)