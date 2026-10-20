The skill nobody trains: Doctor explains why mental fitness is the foundation of peak performance

Physical skill can get you to the starting line. What determines how you handle what comes next is often mental. It is easy to stay composed when everything is going as planned. The real test begins when the weather changes, a schedule falls apart, or oxygen starts getting scarce. You need to think clearly, manage the pressure, and work out what needs to happen next. Mental fitness is built much like physical fitness. It comes from practice, repetition, and learning to stay with discomfort instead of immediately trying to escape it.

Pain is just feedback: Why discomfort is part of the process

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Not all stress is harmful. Prolonged, overwhelming pressure can take a toll, but everyday discomfort has a different role. It is often part of learning something difficult or doing something unfamiliar. The first time you lead a team through uncertainty, manage a critical supply chain disruption, or push yourself at 5,500 meters above sea level where every step demands a decision, the experience can feel much harder than expected.

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That does not necessarily mean you are doing something wrong. If you stay with the discomfort, your response starts to change. You become better at recognizing what needs attention instead of treating every difficult moment as an emergency. That is where confidence comes from. Not from expecting everything to go smoothly, but from knowing that you can respond when it doesn't.

The post-mortem mindset: Turning setbacks into strategy

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A bad outcome does not have to become a story about failure. It can simply become information. When something goes wrong, it is tempting to spend time thinking about what should have happened. A more useful approach is to look at what actually happened and learn from it.

Run it through quick questions:

What actually happened? Look at the facts before getting caught up in the emotion. Separate what you can influence from what you cannot. Identify the gap in your preparation, strategy, or execution. What is the next step? This also changes how we think about persistence. Continuing with the same approach is not always resilience. Sometimes you need to push through. Sometimes you need to change direction. Mental strength is having the judgment to know which one the situation calls for.

How to build mental fitness daily?

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{{^usCountry}} Mental fitness improves through small, repeated efforts. You do not need to wait for a major challenge to work on it. Dr Mihirkant Upadhyaya shares four actionable habits: 1. Separate signal from noise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mental fitness improves through small, repeated efforts. You do not need to wait for a major challenge to work on it. Dr Mihirkant Upadhyaya shares four actionable habits: 1. Separate signal from noise {{/usCountry}}

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In any high-pressure moment, ask yourself: Is this a genuine problem that requires action, or is it my reaction to the pressure? Distinguishing between the two prevents wasted energy and keeps your response proportionate.

2. Take strategic pauses

When you find yourself going around in circles, step away for ten minutes. A short break can give you enough distance to return and see the problem differently.

3. Build focus stamina

Treat concentration as something you can train. Set aside uninterrupted time for demanding work and gradually increase that block as your ability to sustain attention improves.

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Whether you are managing a complex global supply network, preparing for an Everest summit, or learning a skill that currently feels difficult, the principle holds. Physical strength helps you carry the load. Mental strength helps you decide what to do when the load becomes heavier than expected. Both need to be trained.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)