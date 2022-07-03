These 5 yoga poses will help you get strong and toned arms. Check out video inside

When we work out, there are parts of our body that we ignore by mistake. Our arms are one of these body parts that we don't target during training sessions. The first result of a beneficial workout is toned and strong arms. So, if you miss out on exercises that help develop your arms, you may risk injuries or even affect your posture. This is where yoga can help you out, as there are several yoga asanas that focus on strengthening and building the arms. And we even have some suggestions for you. Here are five yoga asanas that help you focus on strengthening your arms, bettering posture, protecting bones and reducing the risk of injuries. Scroll ahead to know more details.

Sarvesh Shashi, who is often seen training with Malaika Arora at their yoga studio in Mumbai, dropped a video on Instagram. He talked about five asanas to build strong arms. The yoga poses he mentioned are Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose, Dolphin Cobra - C Pose, Purvottanasana or Upward Plank Pose, and Dhanurasana or Bow Pose. He even shared a few benefits of practising these asanas in the caption. (Also Read: Sort out your post-workout routine and avoid sore muscles with 4 easy Yoga stretches: Watch video)

Sharing the clip, Sarvesh wrote, "For everyone who wants strong and toned arms, don't miss out on these 5 asanas in your practice. An improved arm strength results in better posture, protection of bones and reduction in risk of injuries." Check out the video below.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose:

According to Sarvesh, this asana opens the shoulders and neck, which helps tone the arms. Practising it also keeps them strong.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose:

This asana helps rotate the shoulders and tones the arms, Sarvesh wrote in his post.

Dolphin Cobra - C Pose:

"This asana stretches the arm muscles and helps build lean muscles," he wrote in the caption.

Purvottanasana or Upward Plank Pose:

This asana is effective for strengthening arms, as most of our body weight rests on them. It also builds stability in the wrist and shoulders.

Dhanurasana or Bow Pose:

In the end, Sarvesh mentioned the benefits of Dhanurasana or Bow Pose. He wrote, "This asana helps tone the arm muscles."

So, are you ready to add these poses to your workout regimen?