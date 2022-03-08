Sort out your post-workout routine and avoid sore muscles with 4 easy Yoga stretches: Watch video

To achieve a healthy lifestyle, one needs to work out, eat healthy food, regularly check on their mental health and maintain a work-life balance. Mostly, working out helps in achieving a lot of these health benefits. However, your training is always incomplete without some post and pre-workout stretches. While people diligently do their pre-workout stretches, many skip out on doing these exercises post their workout session. And end up having sore muscles. If you are one of them, we have a yoga guide for you. It features four yoga stretches that you can easily practise after training.

Malaika Arora's yoga partner and entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi took to Instagram to share the yoga guide video. It demonstrated four yoga asanas that gym-goers and Yogis can practise after their training session. He captioned the post, "There are 2 kinds of people in the world. People who say "Yoga is a workout" and those who say "Yoga is not a workout". Both kinds of people have sore muscles after exercise. Here are some post-workout stretches for gym-goers and some widely known stretches for yogis after a long day of sitting."

The four asanas are Revolved Low Lunge Pose, Sleeping Pigeon Pose, Scorpion Twist and Seated Glute Stretch. Check out the video below:

Revolved Low Lunge Pose Benefits:

Revolved Low Lunge Pose combines the simple Anjaneyasana and The Low Lunge Twist or Anjaneyasana Twist. This stretch enhances deep breathing and balance by stretching the muscles with a twist. It also deep stretches muscles in the lower back, shoulders, arms, abdomen, upper thighs, and psoas, thus increasing the range of motion.

Sleeping Pigeon Pose Benefits:

According to Sarvesh Shashi, this stretch "helps open up the hips and gives it a great stretch. This pose also relieves tightness in the lower body."

Scorpion Twist Benefits:

Scorpion Twist is an amazing pose to "relax the body after an intense workout session. It also helps to increase flexibility and mobility."

Seated Glute Stretch Benefits:

This pose lowers the "risk of any injury post a workout session". It stretches the glutes and increases flexibility and range of motion.