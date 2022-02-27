Alia Bhatt makes her trainer smile by acing the 'Alia Yoga Asana', her flexibility will make your jaw drop: See post

After impressing the world with her recently-released film Gangubai Kathiawadi, actor Alia Bhatt is now making waves with her flexibility on the yoga mat. The star aced a tough yoga asana during her exercise session with celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani and made our jaws hit the floor with her progress. Anshuka, too, was impressed by Alia and wrote the actor was making her heart smile.

Anshuka Parwani, who also trains stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and more, took to Instagram to share a picture of Alia Bhatt doing the Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose with a yoga wheel. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor made the back-bending exercise look easy by acing it with a smile on her face, leaving us impressed.

Anshuka shared Alia's picture on social media with the caption, "@aliaabhatt making my heart smile acing the 'Alia Asana'! Progress [clap emojis] now we're touching toes woohoo! Your elegance has been so rewarding to watch as a teacher. Here's to you staying ever so bendy. #Kapotasana #Backbends #BalanceIsKey #AliaBhatt #AnshukaYoga."

It is not the first time the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has tried her hands at this pose. Alia and Anshuka have shared photos or videos of the star doing the Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose with a yoga wheel. However, this time, the star managed to touch her toes with her fingertips while doing the pose. After which, Anshuka renamed the asana 'Alia Yoga Pose.' Scroll ahead to see photos and a video of Alia trying the Kapotasana.

Kapotasana Or Pigeon Pose Benefits:

Kapotasana or the Pigeon Pose is a back-bending yoga asana packed with many benefits. It stretches the entire front of the body, the ankles, thighs and groins, abdomen, chest, and throat. The pose also stretches the deep hip flexors, strengthens back muscles, improves posture, and stimulates the abdomen and neck.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi hit the theatres on February 25. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.

