Alia Bhatt looks like a chand in trendy crop top and denim for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: See new pics

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives in theatres today, February 25. A day before the film's release, its leading lady, Alia Bhatt, who plays the titular character, hyped-up her fans by posting pictures of herself striking a namaste pose like her character Gangubai. The star donned a trendy look for the photoshoot and looked like a literal chand [moon] in the photos.

On Thursday, February 24, Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, posted three pictures of herself promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor captioned her post, "One day to go [moon and heart emojis]." One of the images shows Alia doing the Gangubai namaste pose with a moon in the backdrop, and another shows the star smiling brightly for the camera. Keep scrolling to see Alia's post, which garnered more than 9 lakh likes and several thousand comments.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt looks magical in white anarkali for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts

Alia's ensemble for the photoshoot is perfect for enjoying a casual date night with your beau or a night in with your best friends. It features a strappy white top that comes with a lace overlay on the neckline, smocked details on the waist, ribbed design all over, and a cropped hem that hinted at the star's toned midriff.

Alia teamed the cropped top with acid-washed light blue denim jeans featuring a high waist and loosely fitted silhouette. The classic crop top and denim combination Alia chose for her photoshoot proves why she is one of our favourite celebs to take style tips on girl-next-door sartorial choices.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt stuns in another white saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, her earrings are unmissable

In the end, Alia chose side parted open tresses styled with romantic waves, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, dewy base make-up and on-fleek eyebrows for the glam picks. A pair of gold earrings and statement gold rings with the moon symbol rounded off the look.

Lately, Alia has been sharing beauteous looks in pristine white hues for promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. It has become the star's favourite shade, and we are not complaining. Look at some of our favourite appearances of the actor.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.