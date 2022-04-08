Check out five simple yoga poses for migraine relief, improving digestion and heart health, relaxing spine: Watch video

Yoga has become an integral part of people's fitness routine because of its many health benefits, including physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well being. However, with our busy schedules or pre-conceived notions about this ancient practise, we end up not including it in our daily routine. So, if you are in the mood to change this habit and finally include some yoga asanas in your training sessions, we have a perfect guide to share with you. It features five simple asanas with benefits like migraine relief, improving digestion and heart health, and relaxing the spine.

On Thursday, Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika Arora's partner in her yoga studio, took to Instagram to share the yoga guide video that mentioned the five yoga asanas. He posted the clip on World Health Day, April 7. (Also Read: Check out 5 yoga asanas that will help you sleep better)

The fives yoga asanas in the video are Forward Bend Pose or Uttanasana, Ustrasana or Camel Pose, Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose, Shashankasana or the Child's Pose, and Baddhakonasana or the Butterfly Pose. According to the video, Forward Bend helps in migraine relief, Ustrasana improves heart health, Bhujangasana improves digestion, Shashankasana relaxes the spine, and Baddhakonasana boosts reproductive health.

Watch the video:

While Sarvesh Shashi mentioned some benefits of these poses, we have also listed a few other advantages they offer to motivate you more. Scroll ahead to know.

Forward Bend Pose or Uttanasana Benefits:

Forward Bend Pose or Uttanasana helps improve posture, relieves stiffness in the back and neck tension, improves hip flexibility, and stimulates the digestive system while improving the functioning of the inner organs.

Ustrasana or Camel Pose Benefits:

Ustrasana or Camel Pose stretches the entire front of the body, including the ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, and throat. It also strengthens back muscles, improves posture, and stimulates the neck.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose Benefits:

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose helps relieve lower back pain, reduce inflammation, and improve sleep and posture.

Shashankasana or Child's Pose Benefits:

Shashankasana or the Child's Pose gently stretches the spine, thighs, hips and ankles, calms the mind, reduces anxiety and fatigue, and increases blood circulation to the head.

Baddhakonasana or Butterfly Pose Benefits:

Baddhakonasana or Butterfly Pose helps loosen the lower back, hips, and inner thighs. It can also have a calming, relaxing effect, which may help let go of stress.