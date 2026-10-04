Think 8 hours of sleep is enough? Neurologist busts brain health myths on sleep, stress, alcohol and more

Brain health is closely linked to everyday habits, from how well we sleep and manage stress to how often we exercise and drink alcohol. While people often associate brain health only with memory and ageing, several lifestyle factors can influence how the brain functions over time.

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In the January 13, 2025 episode of the Vision of Health podcast with Dr Frankie Jackson-Spence, Dr Faye Begeti, a practising neurologist and neuroscientist, discussed some of the everyday factors that can shape brain health. (Also read: Sattu vs whey protein: Which is better for increasing protein intake? Dietitian compares calories, carbs, fibre and iron )

Chronic stress can affect memory and concentration

“The biggest problem with our brain health would be sort of being overstressed, overworked and under-rested,” Dr Begeti says. While short-term stress can improve alertness and performance, prolonged stress can affect areas involved in emotions, memory and concentration.

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{{^usCountry}} “The alertness hormone cortisol, instead of being high in the morning and low at night, you get steady levels all throughout the day,” she explains. The amygdala, hippocampus and prefrontal cortex can be affected by chronic stress, influencing emotional responses, memory and concentration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The alertness hormone cortisol, instead of being high in the morning and low at night, you get steady levels all throughout the day,” she explains. The amygdala, hippocampus and prefrontal cortex can be affected by chronic stress, influencing emotional responses, memory and concentration. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chronic stress has enough of an effect on these memory centres that people refer patients to memory clinic thinking that they have some sort of dementia,” Dr Begeti says.

How much sleep does your brain need?

Eight hours is often considered the ideal amount of sleep, but individual needs vary. “In the news it’s always the average eight hours, but you need to bear in mind that is the average,” Dr Begeti says. Some people may need six or seven hours, while others may require 10 or 11.

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She recommends maintaining a consistent wake-up time to regulate the body’s internal clock. “Anchor your mornings. Wake up the same time each day,” she says.

Natural light helps regulate the body’s internal clock and signals the brain when to be alert and when to prepare for sleep. “The best thing you can do first of all is try to wake up the same time each day, no matter when it’s light or dark,” Dr Begeti says.

She recommends getting outdoors in the morning when possible. “If you can, especially if your morning commute is in the dark, to get outside if you can even for 10, 15 minutes,” she says. Spending more time outdoors has also been associated with lower tiredness, insomnia and depressive symptoms.

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Is there a safe amount of alcohol for brain health?

Alcohol affects several parts of the brain, including the cerebellum, which is involved in balance, and the prefrontal cortex, which supports judgement and emotional regulation. “Alcohol is a drug. It affects our brain,” Dr Begeti says.

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She cautions against making alcohol a daily habit. “Even without doing that, in my clinic I see people who have not necessarily drunk what people would call too much — just one or two drinks every day with dinner over 10, 20, 30 years — and that has brain effects,” she says.

Her advice is to keep alcohol occasional: “Never insert it into your daily routine. Enjoy it as an occasional thing.”

Keep challenging your brain as you age

Dr Begeti says keeping the brain mentally active can help build cognitive reserve, which may offer some protection against brain ageing. “Keeping yourself mentally challenged is important,” she says. Learning a language, taking up a hobby, painting, developing a new skill and maintaining social connections can all provide mental stimulation. “The more you build, the more you are likely to have in later life,” she adds.

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While there is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, Dr Begeti highlights sleep and cognitive reserve as important aspects of brain health. “One of the things that clears these proteins is sleep. They clear in our sleep,” she says, referring to proteins that can misfold and accumulate in neurodegenerative diseases.

“I would say two things to try and prevent is good sleep and building up cognitive reserve,” Dr Begeti says.

Brain health should not become another source of stress

Dr Begeti says the ultimate goal of focusing on brain health should be to live a fulfilling life, rather than constantly trying to optimise every aspect of health.

“Why are we focusing on brain health? Is to live a good life,” she says. “If your pursuit of health or brain health is stopping you living a good life, having those joyful moments, making those fun memories, enjoying your life, then I think that’s the point that we’re doing too much,” she adds.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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