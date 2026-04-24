Think dandruff is just dry scalp? Here’s what dermatologists want you to know

People believe that dandruff is caused by a dry scalp, which implies a lack of moisture and proper hydration. This assumption leads people to use products in much larger quantities than necessary, such as extra oils, heavy conditioners, and hair moisturisers, which can actually disrupt scalp and hair health. This often causes itchiness and irritation, which in turn increases the recurrence of dandruff and may even lead to hair fall. Hence, it is important to understand that dandruff and dry scalp are two distinct issues and to learn how to treat them accordingly.

What exactly causes a dry scalp?

How to tell if it's dandruff or just dry scalp?(Adobe Stock)

Dry scalp occurs due to insufficient hydration, commonly caused by cold or dry weather and the overuse of hot water. This results in the formation of small, white, powdery flakes on the scalp, producing minimal itching and inflammation. "Whereas dandruff is a recurring scalp condition caused by Malassezia globosa, a naturally occurring fungus that feeds on sebum and produces oleic acid, which irritates sensitive skin", Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty tells Health Shots. The flakes are comparatively larger, yellowish-white, and often greasy or clumpy.

Can I permanently get rid of seborrheic dermatitis?

If not treated properly, dandruff can worsen as Malassezia rapidly multiplies, leading to increased inflammation; this is called seborrheic dermatitis. Effective anti-dandruff treatments should target the fungus directly. One such active ingredient is Piroctone Olamine, an anti-fungal that reduces yeast growth, controls flaking, and soothes irritation and inflammation.

How to 100% get rid of dandruff?

Several myths persist around dandruff that you should fact-check:

Myth 1 – Dandruff is caused by dry scalp

Dandruff is a chronic but manageable scalp condition that recurs. In reality, it occurs due to the persistent presence of Malassezia yeast and various triggers that feed on the scalp's natural oils, which contribute to dandruff growth.

1. Minimalist Anti-Dandruff Shampoo | Clarifying Shampoo with 2...

Myth 2 – Dandruff results from the aggressive, constant use of shampoo

{{^usCountry}} While overwashing your hair with the wrong methods can damage the scalp, using an anti-dandruff shampoo with effective ingredients like Piroctone Olamine can help reduce dandruff. One should use this shampoo at least 2–3 times a week to achieve improved results. Benefits of using Piroctone Olamine shampoo include: Effective anti-fungal active

Gentle on the scalp

Suitable for regular use

Works across various climates and scalp types Myth 3 – Dandruff is contagious {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While overwashing your hair with the wrong methods can damage the scalp, using an anti-dandruff shampoo with effective ingredients like Piroctone Olamine can help reduce dandruff. One should use this shampoo at least 2–3 times a week to achieve improved results. Benefits of using Piroctone Olamine shampoo include: Effective anti-fungal active

Gentle on the scalp

Suitable for regular use

Works across various climates and scalp types Myth 3 – Dandruff is contagious {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dandruff is not a contagious disease. It does not spread through sharing combs, hairbands, towels, hats, or any other personal items. The yeast involved is a normal part of the skin’s microbiome. How a scalp reacts to it depends on individual factors and personal sensitivities. Myth 4 – Once flakes reduce, dandruff is permanently gone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dandruff is not a contagious disease. It does not spread through sharing combs, hairbands, towels, hats, or any other personal items. The yeast involved is a normal part of the skin’s microbiome. How a scalp reacts to it depends on individual factors and personal sensitivities. Myth 4 – Once flakes reduce, dandruff is permanently gone {{/usCountry}}

Because dandruff is a recurring condition, your scalp requires regular treatment to keep it under control and prevent it from recurring. Even if flaking subsides, it is important to continue caring for your hair and following the right approach.

How to remove dandruff at home in 5 minutes?

While regular hair care can help solve these problems, it is also important to maintain healthy daily habits, such as a balanced diet, stress management, and sufficient sleep. Dandruff is extremely common, affecting nearly half of all adults at some point. However, with consistent care, the right approach, and small routine tweaks, a clear, healthy scalp is achievable.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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