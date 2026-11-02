Thinking of investing in an LED face mask or skincare gadget? Here's what dermatologist wants you to know

The derma industry has gone through tremendous changes over the past decade. We have seen countless skincare trends come and go, but at-home LED face masks have stayed longer and will be here for many years to come. Not only do these gadgets sound interesting, but they also show promising clinical skin benefits. Still, there are a lot of things that confuse people about whether to choose these. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director of ISAAC Luxe, decoded the safety and benefits of using LED face masks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Dermatologist shares skincare tips to protect your skin from India’s sudden weather shifts

Are at-home skincare devices worth the hype?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The honest answer is yes, but with some important caveats in mind,” said Dr Gupta. These gadgets offer gentle, gradual maintenance rather than the dramatic, instant results of professional in-office procedures.

These devices were originally designed for clinical settings, but now they are widely available for at-home use.

However, before you make it part of your routine, let’s learn more about your new gadget and what it can do. Starting with what it is, an LED face mask is a non-invasive, UV-free skincare device. They use specific light wavelengths to stimulate cellular changes in the skin, and that too without causing skin damage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Gupta, these devices were originally designed for clinical settings, but now they are widely available for at-home use. These devices come in different light wavelengths. Each has its own advantages, and not every light wavelength is suitable for everyone. “Individuals taking photosensitivity medications like tetracycline antibiotics or topical retinoids, or pregnant women, should consult their doctor first before using these devices,” highlighted Dr Gupta. Also, do a 60-second patch test first. What does each light represent? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Gupta, these devices were originally designed for clinical settings, but now they are widely available for at-home use. These devices come in different light wavelengths. Each has its own advantages, and not every light wavelength is suitable for everyone. “Individuals taking photosensitivity medications like tetracycline antibiotics or topical retinoids, or pregnant women, should consult their doctor first before using these devices,” highlighted Dr Gupta. Also, do a 60-second patch test first. What does each light represent? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

● Red light (630-660 nanometers) acts in the upper layers of skin and stimulates fibroblasts and boosts collagen. As a result, you will see smoothing lines over time. People with pigment-prone skin should avoid red and near-infrared light.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

● Near-infrared light (830-850 nanometers) penetrates deeper and smoothes fine lines over time. It reaches cell mitochondria and generates adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is a cellular energy source that drives tissue repair and skin firmness.

● Blue light (around 415 nanometers) is considered good for surface-level concerns like acne, the bacteria responsible for inflammatory breakouts. People with melasma or deeper skin tones should avoid this light wavelength, as it can trigger melanocytes and worsen hyperpigmentation.

Impact of using skincare devices

“Though the technology is very promising, consistency and right usage are what determine whether you see real results,” said Dr Gupta. You can use a mask 3 to 5 times a week for 10 to 20 minutes depending on your goals. It is best to discuss with your dermatologist to understand what light wavelength will be more suitable for your concerns. It takes around 6 to 8 weeks to see improvements in acne, skin texture, or fine lines. Skipping weeks or using a device sporadically can affect the progress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You can use a mask 3 to 5 times a week for 10 to 20 minutes depending on your goals.

Safety measures

When you choose a device, ensure the quality and safety. Don’t fall for a high price tag; make sure it is optimal for your needs. Always choose an FDA-cleared device. Avoid cheap, uncalibrated devices. “Another important thing is eye safety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Near-infrared light is invisible to the human eye, which means it doesn’t trigger your pupil’s natural constricting or blinking reflex,” Dr Gupta warned. Blue light carries higher energy, which can cause retinal stress and eye strain if exposed directly. So, to protect your vision, always keep your eyes gently closed and wear the protective goggles with built-in shields that come with the device.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.