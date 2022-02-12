Top 3 common food myths busted by Ayurveda expert

Healthy living is all about balancing food groups and not avoiding certain foods altogether. There are certain foods that have gained bad reputation because they cause problems when eaten in excess. Experts say that we may be depriving ourselves of nutrition by avoiding certain foods. Certain diets advise you to remove carbohydrate, fat or sugar from the meals altogether which may impact the health negatively.

Moderation is the key

Healthy fats like ghee and butter are being skipped by health-conscious people at times as they are believed to make us fat and increase risk of several diseases. By not eating healthy fats, on the other hand, we may be increasing our risk of heart diseases and even high cholesterol.

"Fats are needed by our body. Our brain, our neuron system, our nerves, conduction system, all work on fat. The best form of diet is the balanced diet. Only trans fat has to be avoided that is found in the street food cooked over and over, constantly over fire," Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, had told HT Digital in an interview.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar busts three common food myths.

Myth 1: Rice is fattening

Fact: "Rice isn't fattening, but your greed is. If you eat rice in moderation daily, then you won't get fat. I suggest rice (khichdi) to all my weight loss patients. What we eat, how we eat and how much we eat- are equally important," says Dr Bhavsar.

"Daily intake of basmati rice while leading a sedentary lifestyle can definitely make you fat, give you diabetes and even heart issues. Brown-rice (if you've eaten it for long), red-rice, sona masuri rice, hand pounded rice, are easiest to digest, aren't heavy on the gut and don't lead to obesity. So it's best to choose your rice wisely," she adds.

Myth 2: Mango leads to diabetes

Fact: "Neither do mangoes nor any other sweet fruit like banana, custard apple, etc leads to diabetes. What leads to diabetes is your greed for eating more than you need, not exercising enough and leading a sedentary lifestyle," says the Ayurveda expert.

Myth 3: Ghee causes cholesterol

Fact: "I wouldn't say it causes cholesterol; I'd rather say- it improves cholesterol. Yes, you heard me right. A2 cow's ghee improves your good cholesterol (HDL), also helps you maintain healthy fat in the body which is needed for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vit A, Vit D, Vit E and Vit K," according to Dr Bhavsar.

"I do not suggest buffalo ghee as it is fattening to some extent and doesn't suit everybody. Buffalo ghee is good for people who wants to gain weight. Always prefer A2 cow's milk and ghee for maximum benefits," she adds.