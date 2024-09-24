There is a lack of awareness and misinformation about contraception - a method to prevent impregnation (pregnancy) or conception, done with the help of either drugs, devices, surgical procedures or sexual practices. The contraception pills or birth control pills contain either two hormones combined (progestogen and estrogen) or a single hormone (progestogen) to prevent pregnancy and they are safe and affordable. Top 6 contraception myths debunked: What every woman needs to know (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruti Ugran, Consultant - Gynaecologist, Gyn Endoscopist and Minimal Invasive Gynecologist (MIG) at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, highlighted that there are various myths linked to contraception, which can confuse women hence, it is essential to have accurate information about contraception options to make informed choices when it comes to your sexual and reproductive health.

Myth #1: Contraceptive pills can lead to weight gain in women

Fact: This statement holds no credibility as there is no evidence, data, or research to prove it. Women should not panic or become anxious as contraceptive pills will not make them gain weight. Consult your expert and get all your doubts cleared regarding contraception.

Myth #2: Birth control will harm your fertility

Fact: There is no research available that confirms the connection between contraception and infertility. Birth control will not hurt your fertility in any way. Birth control can help improve fertility by regulating a woman’s cycle. Birth control is also known to improve mood swings, and relieve cramping. Don’t believe in any false information about birth control causing infertility.

Myth #3: Birth control will safeguard one from sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Fact: This is not true at all. Oral contraceptives, surgical sterilization, and an intrauterine device (IUD) will have no role in preventing STIs. However, using condoms the correct way may help to minimize the chances of STIs.

Myth #4: Taking antibiotics along with birth control pills will reduce the effectiveness of the pills

Fact: No, the antibiotics will not interfere with the efficacy of contraceptive pills.

Myth #5: Using condoms is not a good idea as it can diminish his pleasure

Fact: Condoms will not impact one’s self life. Moreover, the pleasure factor will remain the same with or without using a condom.

Myth #6: It is important to take a break from birth control pills

Fact: The pills can be stopped when one wishes to conceive and have a baby. Or else there is no reason that one should discontinue with pills. One can take pills as long as she wants of course only after consulting the doctor who will choose a right kind of pill for you. One should be attentive when it comes to her health.

Don't let any misconceptions stop you from making crucial decisions about your sexual health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.