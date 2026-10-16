9-day Navratri fasting food list: Dietitian shares 3 traditional and guilt-free recipes with a healthier twist

Fasting during Navratri doesn't have to mean living on fried sabudana vadas, potato chips, and sweets! You can still enjoy fasting dishes and stay healthy and energized. It depends on the foods you choose, how much oil you use, and whether you include energy, protein, and other nutrients. Common fasting ingredients include kuttu atta (buckwheat), singhara atta (water chestnut), rajgira (amaranth), samak rice, and sabudana. You can make them into dishes like rotis, cheelas, or khichdi, depending on your fasting practices. But quantity and preparation matter, because deep-fried snacks or extra ghee can add bulk to fasting meals.

Choosing food that nourishes your body

4. Sabudana: It is a carbohydrate-dense food that is permitted in Navratri fasting. (Wikipedia)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Potatoes and sweet potatoes provide energy, while roasted makhana and peanuts make good snacks. Instead of frying them, you can roast or boil these foods. You can also include milk, curd, paneer, and buttermilk. Also, consume fruits such as apples, guavas, papaya, pomegranates, oranges, pears, and bananas. Eat whole fruit rather than fruit juice, as it contains fiber and keeps you full. Maintaining hydration is equally important; drink water regularly and also consume coconut water, lemon water, or cucumber water, depending on your fasting rules.

Healthy recipes for Navratri

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Clinical Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Sumaiya A, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, shares three recipes you can easily prepare using fasting-friendly ingredients and simple cooking techniques.

Recipe 1: Kuttu atta cheela

Items required: Half a cup of kuttu atta, two tablespoons of curd, two tablespoons of grated cucumber (if permitted), sendha namak (if permitted), and one teaspoon of ghee. Add sendha namak according to your fasting rules. Mix all ingredients with a little water to form the batter. Spread the batter on a hot pan and cook both sides using a little ghee.

Benefits: Buckwheat offers fiber and protein, while curd provides protein and calcium. This meal makes for a healthy start to your day.

Recipe 2: Roasted makhana and peanut snack

Ingredients: 1 cup makhana, 1 tablespoon peanuts, 1/2 teaspoon ghee, and a pinch of sendha namak (if allowed).

Procedure: Roast the makhana until crispy. Add the ghee and peanuts, then roast for two more minutes. Season with sendha namak.

Benefits: This quick energy snack contains protein and fat from peanuts.

Recipe 3: Samak rice vegetable khichdi

Ingredients: Half a cup of samak rice, half a small potato, 1 teaspoon of peanuts, 1 teaspoon of ghee, cumin, and sendha namak as permitted.

Method: Wash the rice thoroughly. Heat the ghee, add the cumin, potato, and peanuts, then add the rice, water, and sendha namak. Cook until soft.

Benefits: Samak rice is calorie-dense, while peanuts are rich in protein and healthy fats. Potatoes boost the meal's energy.

Do not let a fasting meal go to waste

Navratri meal planning could include fruits with curd or milk and a little makhana for breakfast; kuttu roti with curd and permitted veggies for lunch; roasted makhana or peanuts for an evening snack; and samak khichdi with curd for dinner. Fasting doesn't mean neglecting your body’s needs. Eat a proper amount of food, drink enough liquids, and don't overeat after long fasting intervals. People with diabetes and other medical conditions must consult their doctor before fasting.

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