Treat your oily skin with this DIY green tea and tomato face scrub

A face scrub made from natural ingredients can go a long way in giving your skin a fresh and radiant look. All you need in fact, are some home staples like green tea and tomato to keep your skin healthy, and steer clear of common problems like oiliness.

Scrubbing should be an essential part of your skin care routine as it helps in removing dead skin cells and cleanses the skin pores. Unclogged pores are the major reasons for breakouts and acne. Your all natural face scrub can help you unclog your skin pores, remove dirt, and excess oil.

HERE’S HOW GREEN TEA AND TOMATO CAN BENEFIT YOUR SKIN

Tomato contains lycopene, which is an antioxidant that provides anti-ageing benefits, and brightens the skin. When it comes to oily skin, tomato’s astringent effect helps reduce oiliness, by cleansing and shrinking skin pores. As per research published in Annual Review of Food Science and Technology, the antioxidant effect of tomatoes can help reduce oiliness, revitalise the skin, and add moisture.

Green tea, on the other hand, contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticarcinogenic properties, which can help with improving skin health. These properties can unclog pores, fight acne, and reduce oiliness.

SO, READY TO MAKE YOUR GREEN TEA AND TOMATO FACE SCRUB?

Here’s what you need:

1 green tea bag

1 medium size tomato

1 tsp olive oil

Here’s how you can prepare and use the face scrub for glowing and fresh skin:

Step 1: Mash the tomato to achieve a paste-like consistency. Now, mix green tea and olive oil with the mashed tomato. Let the mixture sit for at least ten minutes. Your face scrub is not ready!

Step 2: Gently massage the face scrub all over your face and neck and let it sit for five to ten minutes.

Step 3: Rinse your face and neck with warm water.

Use this green tea and tomato face scrub at least once or twice a week. In addition, make sure you use it on a dry face. You’ll see the results only after regular use!

Ladies, make this face scrub an integral part of your skin care routine.

(This story is written by Grace Bains. For more health-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)