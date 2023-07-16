Missing that natural glow? Eat better

We’re what we eat, goes the age-old adage. And guess what? It’s true for our skin, too. Unmindful eating, for instance, can cause the skin to age rapidly and grow dull, wrote Ayurveda expert Sheetal Rawal (@sheetalapsara) in an Instagram thread recently, while listing ways in which poor eating habits can affect your glow. To understand how food choices affect skin health, we spoke to Komal Malik, a Delhi-based dietician.

What we eat impacts our skin health too. says experts.

Is unhealthy eating related to rapid ageing, dullness?

Unhealthy food that is high in added sugars, unhealthy fats (trans and saturated fats), and low in essential nutrients, can promote rapid ageing and dullness of the skin. These typically include processed snacks, sugary beverages, deep-fried and fast food and foods high in refined carbohydrates.

Check that stress eating

We tend to eat processed food when we are stressed. Excessive consumption of processed foods — those high in refined carbohydrates, added sugars, unhealthy fats, artificial additives and preservatives, carries the risk of chronic inflammation. Sugary cereals, processed meats (sausages, hot dogs), packaged snacks (chips, cookies), sugary drinks, fast food items and ready-to-eat meals are high in sodium and unhealthy additives.

Curb oxidative damage?

Additives such as preservatives and flavour enhancers can cause oxidative stress and damage — the process in which free radicals and unstable molecules damage cells and tissues. Over time, this oxidative stress can lead to premature ageing, wrinkles, fine lines, spots and loss of skin elasticity.

Eat mindfully

Antioxidants from a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and other plant-based foods can help neutralise free radicals and mitigate the effects of oxidative damage. It’s important to maintain a balanced diet, rich in fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, for glowing skin.

