 Urgent stomach cancer warning: Do not ignore these 5 common symptoms
Urgent stomach cancer warning: Do not ignore these 5 common symptoms

Urgent stomach cancer warning: Do not ignore these 5 common symptoms

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Health experts highlight urgent stomach cancer warning as people urged to not ignore these five common symptoms of gastric cancer

Stomach cancer or gastric cancer is the fifth most diagnosed cancer in India with nearly 60000 annual new case and it accounts for approximately 50000 deaths annually. Over the past few decades, the outlook for patients with stomach cancer has significantly improved owing to improved diagnostic tests, surgical techniques and chemotherapy agents however, we still have a long way to go and the age-old wisdom of early diagnosis being the key still holds true.

Urgent stomach cancer warning: Do not ignore these 5 common symptoms (Photo by Twitter/WebMD)
Urgent stomach cancer warning: Do not ignore these 5 common symptoms (Photo by Twitter/WebMD)

Genetic changes in DNA of stomach cells, a common bacterium called Helicobacter pylori, also called H. pylori, that causes stomach inflammation and ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastritis, Epstein-Barr virus infection, hyperacidity, excessive amount of smoked and salty food, smoking, eating less fruits and vegetables or a history of stomach ulcers or stomach polyps can all be possible causes of stomach cancer. There are certain symptoms that should prompt you to visit your doctor at the earliest to evaluate and rule out stomach cancer.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Singh, Lead Medical Oncologist at Sunrise Oncology Centre, warned to not ignore these 5 common symptoms of stomach cancer -

  1. Unexplained weight loss.
  2. Pain abdomen in the upper part of your abdomen.
  3. Frequent vomiting after having meals.
  4. Vomit with blood which often can be coffee coloured.
  5. Black coloured stools or commonly referred to as tarry stools.

Dr Ajay Mandal, Consultant - GI and Hepato-Biliary Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals' Department of Gastro Sciences, CMRI in Kolkata, asserted, “It’s important to not overlook the five common symptoms that are: jaundice, weight loss, early onset of diabetes, dark stools and loss of appetite. If any of these signs are present, seeking immediate medical attention is strongly advised. If you or any of your loved ones have experienced any such symptoms, then it is best to visit your primary physician for a more thorough evaluation to rule out any ominous cause for the same.”

Follow Us On