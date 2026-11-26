We have long told ourselves that danger looks like a stranger in a dark alley. That myth seemingly keeps threat outside our doors, classrooms, and neighbourhoods. In reality, child sexual abuse happens far closer to home, and is far more often met with silence than decisive action. Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage

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The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, enacted in 2012, defines a child as anyone under 18 and sets graded punishments by severity. Amended in 2019 to add stricter penalties, including capital punishment for certain aggravated assaults, it gives India a strong legal tool to protect minors and deter offenders. Yet a wide gap remains between what the law says and what people recognise as a crime. That gap is precisely what actor Vidya Balan is working to close.

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Serving as the goodwill ambassador for Arpan, an NGO dedicated to eliminating child sexual abuse in India, since 2018, Vidya spoke with Hindustan Times about Arpan's Child Safety Week 2026 campaign, #POCSOPakadLega (POCSO will catch you), and its accompanying rallying cry, #RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega (If you don't stop, you will be booked under POCSO). Her message was simple: protecting children starts long before a crisis, and it begins with adults overcoming their own discomfort.

Breaking the myth of 'stranger danger'

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{{^usCountry}} Vidya's advocacy wasn't sparked by a single headline, but by an accumulation of hard truths. Her journey began while she was preparing for her role as Durga Rani in Kahaani 2, a role that introduced her to Pooja Taparia, the founder and CEO of Arpan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vidya's advocacy wasn't sparked by a single headline, but by an accumulation of hard truths. Her journey began while she was preparing for her role as Durga Rani in Kahaani 2, a role that introduced her to Pooja Taparia, the founder and CEO of Arpan. {{/usCountry}}

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"Through my conversations with her, I began to grasp how complex and layered child sexual abuse really is," Vidya said, adding, "In 2018, Arpan invited me to be their goodwill ambassador. Since then, being part of Child Safety Week, their annual awareness campaign, year after year, has continued to deepen my understanding."

What struck her hardest wasn't one isolated tragedy, but the sheer prevalence of the crime, and the false sense of security most adults cling to. "Most of us grow up believing abuse happens somewhere else, to some other child, by some stranger. It doesn't," she said.

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"It can happen anywhere, including spaces we think are safest: our homes, classrooms, and neighbourhoods. And the harm runs deep. Abuse can shatter a child's sense of safety, their ability to trust and their mental health. It doesn't end when the abuse ends if it isn't healed or supported. Many children carry it into adulthood, sometimes for the rest of their lives. What makes it worse is the silence. It leaves the child alone with the harm, and it lets abusers carry on unchecked. That's when I knew I couldn't look away. If my voice can reach people, then using it to break that silence is the least I can do," Vidya added.

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Discomfort belongs to adults, not kids

For many parents, the idea of discussing personal safety might feel daunting, awkward, or premature. Vidya, known for films such as Parineeta, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Paa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Tumhari Sulu, among others, pointed out that this hesitation was an adult hang-up, not a childhood one. "The discomfort is usually ours, not the child's. Most of us grew up in homes where nobody spoke about our bodies, let alone about sexual abuse. So when we try to have this conversation, we carry that hesitation with us," Vidya explained. Also read | Who protects children already online?

"Children are simply curious, and they take their cues from us. If we treat these conversations as normal, they will. And when we avoid their questions, they sense our discomfort and learn that this is something they can't talk about," she added. Instead of waiting for a 'magic age' or staging an intimidating lecture, Vidya advocated weaving personal safety into everyday routines, starting as early as bath time.

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"While bathing young children, name their private body parts along with other body parts. They will know it's okay to talk about them and it's nothing to be ashamed of," she advised, adding, "With older children, use what they're already watching or doing. Ask 'what if' questions: what would you do if someone online asked you to keep a secret, or sent you a photo or video that made you uncomfortable?"

Vidya also highlighted teaching clear personal safety rules, much like road safety, alongside respecting a child's autonomy in daily life:

⦿ Body boundaries: "It is unsafe to touch, look at or talk about your private parts, except to keep them clean and healthy."

⦿ Actionable refusal: "If someone tries to make you feel unsafe, say 'no' and get away."

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⦿ Persistent reporting: "Tell a trusted adult, and keep telling until they get help."

"Respect a child's boundaries about touch. Don't force them to hug or kiss anyone. When we respect their boundaries, they learn they can say 'no'," Vidya said, noting that parents don't need every answer immediately; using resources like arpanelearn.com or simply saying, 'I don't know, but I'll find out and tell you', can build crucial trust, she added.

Vidya Balan's rule is simple: stay calm, listen, believe, and act, because children rarely tell everything at once. They share a little first to test your reaction, and if you shut it down, they may never tell again. (Freepik)

How to respond when a child speaks up

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When a child finally gathers the courage to disclose something uncomfortable, an adult's immediate reaction can determine whether that child heals or retreats into years of silence. According to Vidya, well-meaning adults often interrupt, minimise the situation to protect family harmony, or panic. "A child reads that reaction as, 'I've done something wrong,' or 'I've upset everyone.' Many then take back what they said, or never bring it up again," she said.

"What many adults don't realise is that disclosure is a process, not an event. Children rarely tell everything at once. They often share a small part first, to see how we respond. If we respond with disbelief, anger or dismissal, they stop talking, sometimes for years," Vidya added.

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Her advice for that critical moment was clear: stay calm, listen, believe them, and validate them with exact words: "It is not your fault, I am with you, and I am proud of you for telling me." Never promise secrecy, instead, gently explain that you must involve professionals, such as a counsellor or doctor, or NGOs like Arpan, who can keep them safe, she added.

Unlearning what POCSO actually covers

A major hurdle in stopping abuse is the widespread misconception that the POCSO Act only applies to rape. Vidya wanted Indians to unlearn that myth immediately. "The law covers a much wider range of offences. Inappropriate touching, sexual harassment, making sexual remarks or gestures towards a child, using a child to create sexual images and viewing, saving or sharing such material, known as Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM), is punishable under POCSO. Abuse doesn't have to be physical or 'severe' for it to count, or for the law to step in," she said.

Pooja Taparia echoed this urgency, sharing that Arpan's 2026 campaign was designed to shift prevention from private discomfort into public accountability: "This year, with #RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega, we are telling offenders STOP counting on children's silence and adults looking away. We are making sure neither happens." She added, "Their acts of inappropriately looking, touching, digitally sexually abusing a child are punishable offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). If you are crossing a line, stop now."

Vidya Balan has a blunt warning for anyone who harms children: stop, or the law will find you. (Pic: Arpan)

Choosing courage over silence

To bystanders who hesitate to report abuse out of fear of police procedures, social stigma, or confronting someone they know, Vidya offered empathy, followed by a sobering reality check: "Those fears are real, and nobody should be judged for feeling them. But I'd also gently ask to think about what silence will cost the child. Your decision at that moment could change the course of a child's life. Choosing to speak up is choosing to protect them."

Beyond individual courage, Vidya hoped policymakers would make age-appropriate personal safety education mandatory in every Indian school, paired with first-responder training for teachers. For her, using her platform for this cause carried a weight far heavier than promoting any film. "If something I say helps even one parent to start these conversations at home, or helps a survivor feel heard, or gives a child the courage to tell someone about an unsafe experience, then it matters far more than anything," she shared.

Hashtags fade once Child Safety Week ends, but Vidya shared that she hopes the cultural shift remains: "If, long after Child Safety Week ends, more adults recognise these acts for what they are, call them out and report them, offenders know they cannot hide behind silence, and every child knows they will be heard, believed and supported when they speak up, then #RukJaoVarnaPOCSOPakadLega will have done its job."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.