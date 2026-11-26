The question may sound deceptively simple: Who gets to be online? For years, social media has treated age verification as little more than a box on a screen. Enter your date of birth, confirm that you are old enough, after which you agree to the terms, and there you have it, the account is created. But the Supreme Court has now put a much bigger question before the government: can a child below 18, who may not have the legal capacity to independently enter into a contract, simply enter into one with a social media platform by clicking “I agree”? Children online (Unsplash/ Representational)

On September 28, while hearing a petition filed by the Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA), a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Centre to examine putting safeguards for minors into a ‘statutory’ framework. Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that platforms should design their software and systems in conformity with Indian law and indicated that the requirement should have statutory force rather than remain ‘merely a guideline’. The Centre, in response, said it would examine the issue.

For JRCA, however, the question goes beyond whether children should be allowed to open social media accounts. It is about whether the digital world should recognise a child's legal status and vulnerability before asking that child to accept its terms. And that distinction matters because even if India draws a legal line at 18, millions of children are already growing up on the other side of the screen, which in turn, raises the second, much harder question: Who protects children who are already online?

The Supreme Court proceedings have brought the legal status of children's social media accounts into sharp focus. The petition argues that minors cannot independently enter into binding contracts and that platforms should, therefore, be required to account for this legal position when permitting children to create and maintain accounts. The Centre, during the hearing, referred to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, while JRCA's counsel pointed out that the relevant provisions would not come into force until 2027.

The court's intervention is all the more significant because it shifts the conversation from what a platform says in its terms of service to what the platform is legally required to do in designing its systems. The bench also noted that several intermediaries in India are registered in other jurisdictions, including the US, raising the larger question of whether platforms can rely on systems and age thresholds shaped by foreign rules while operating in India that has its own statutory conditions. If Indian law says one thing, can the software simply be designed as though that law does not exist? Justice Bagchi's observation went to the heart of that question: The platform itself, not merely its paperwork, must conform to Indian law.

But an age threshold, important as it may be, cannot by itself constitute a child-safety system. A child can encounter an adult long before anyone notices the child's age, or a teenager can be groomed, threatened or manipulated. Images can be obtained and redistributed. Personal information can be collected and profiled. A child can be subjected to sextortion or cyberbullying. These are not hypothetical categories listed in a policy document. They are the risks that JRCA has placed before the court in seeking safeguards for children online. The question, therefore, cannot end at the registration page, but has to continue into the life of the account.

The Supreme Court's intervention on age and access comes days after another proceeding involving JRCA brought a different part of the same problem before the court. On September 24, the apex court gave the Centre a final opportunity to place on record the steps taken to implement its directions aimed at curbing the circulation of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) online. The court also sought details of safeguards proposed to prevent failures by intermediaries in detecting and reporting such material, with the next hearing set for October 15.

The proceedings also bring into focus a larger question of cross-border digital accountability. Several major US -based technology platforms report suspected child sexual abuse material to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which sends reports through its cyber cell and shares relevant information with law enforcement agencies, including in India. The challenge for India is to ensure that these cases are prioritised so that investigations into material involving children do not fall behind.

The proceedings relate to the Supreme Court's September 2024 landmark judgment, which held that social media intermediaries have obligations to report CSEAM-related offences to the authorities under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) framework. The court had also considered those obligations in the context of intermediary safe-harbour protections under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. This creates a striking connection between the two proceedings. One asks: Who should be allowed to enter? While the other asks: What must happen when a child is endangered after entering? Both are ultimately questions of responsibility.

If an age safeguard is put in place, platforms will have to work out how it is actually implemented. If harmful material involving children appears on a platform, the platform must know how to detect it, report it and preserve relevant evidence. Law-enforcement agencies must know what happens next. And the child whose abuse has been recorded cannot become an afterthought in a process focused only on removing a piece of content. If harmful material involving children appears on a platform, it must know how to detect it, report it and preserve relevant evidence.

JRCA has argued for a more uniform enforcement framework, including a standard operating procedure for detection, reporting and preservation of CSEAM, coordination among agencies, time-bound action on reports and stronger consequences for platforms that fail to meet their legal obligations. This is where the debate moves beyond social media. It has now become a question of whether India has a functioning chain of protection.

Consider what should happen when a platform encounters material suspected to depict the sexual abuse or exploitation of a child. First, it must be identified, then access to the material must be dealt with in accordance with law and procedure.

Relevant evidence must be preserved. The matter must be reported to the appropriate authorities. Investigators must be able to act on the report. And, where possible, the child must be identified and protected from further harm.

Each step has its own complications.

A platform may have sophisticated technology, but technology alone does not eliminate the need for clear legal obligations. A police agency may receive a report, but a report is useful only if there is capacity to act on it. A piece of material may be removed from one location, but its removal does not necessarily mean that every copy has disappeared. This is why the issue of CSEAM is fundamentally different from a mere content-moderation debate.

Perhaps the most useful question for India now is not whether children should be online or offline. It is what a child-safe internet should demand from everyone who operates it. The first layer would be prevention, second would be privacy and proportionality. Age assurance itself can create new questions. How should age be established? How much personal information should a platform collect? Should age verification require identity documents, parental verification or another mechanism? The third would be safety by design. A child-safe platform cannot rely entirely on a child knowing what to do when approached by a stranger. Platforms can consider how adults and minors interact, what contact is permitted, what defaults apply to young users and how suspicious behaviour is detected. The fourth would be rapid detection and reporting of CSEAM, and the fifth would be law-enforcement readiness. And finally, there must be accountability. If the law imposes duties on intermediaries, compliance cannot remain a matter of corporate policy statements alone.

For years, the internet has treated the acceptance of terms and conditions as a moment of consent, but for children, that assumption is increasingly under scrutiny. India's response should not stop at rewriting the sign-up screen.

A child may be prevented from opening one account and still encounter an offender somewhere else. A platform may remove one piece of CSEAM and still fail to report it. A report may be filed and still take too long to reach investigators. A law may exist and still fail to translate into software, procedure and enforcement.

That is why the two Supreme Court proceedings belong in the same conversation. While the first asks India to reconsider who gets to enter the digital space independently, the second asks what happens when the digital space becomes a site of sexual exploitation. And together, they point towards a larger test for India's digital policy: whether child protection can move from being a declaration of principle to something built into the infrastructure of the internet.

A genuinely child-safe internet would have to connect the two: preventing avoidable exposure, designing platforms around the legal status and vulnerabilities of children, detecting exploitation, reporting it quickly, preserving evidence, enabling law enforcement to act and ensuring that the child's safety remains at the centre of the process.

The Supreme Court has now put both access and accountability on the table. The next question is whether India's digital ecosystem can put them into practice.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ravi Kant, national convenor, Just Rights for Children Alliance.