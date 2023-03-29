Waking up with puffy face every day? Expert on surprising reasons behind it

Bloated face or facial puffiness often point to lifestyle issues. Eating salty or deep-fried foods throughout the day or late at night can show up in the form of swelling. If you are waking up with a bloated or puffy face nearly every day, it could be due to some chronic issues that need attention. Too much of stress, gut issues or liver problems can be some of the lesser-known reasons behind puffy face and must be addressed. Seasonal allergies, alcohol, crying or lack of sleep may be behind that unwanted swelling on your face. If you aren't hydrating yourself well or your hormones are haywire, it can result in facial swelling. (Also read: Try these 5 facial exercises to lose face fat and gain a sharp jawline)

If you are waking up with a bloated or puffy face nearly every day, it could be due to some chronic issues that need attention(Freepik)

"Waking up with a bloated face almost every other day is not normal! It’s very common, you know, to feel bloated after you’ve had a large meal, had too much fibre at once or something that triggers your gut. But when you wake up and your last meal was almost 12 hours ago and you still wake up all puffy, that’s not normal and it could be because of certain reasons," nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

1. Stress

When you hold on to that feeling of anxiousness and are constantly stressed, it can affect your gut which leads to your face being bloated first thing in the morning. It happens when your adrenal glands make too much of the 'stress hormone' cortisol for too long which causes the moon face.

2. Gut

Bloating, constipation are digestive issues, and when you have a compromised gut, these issues are very common. Because when you have foods that cause inflammation in your gut, it leads to fluid retention that shows up on the face. Not hydrating well can lead to constipation which is also one of the major reasons for morning bloat.

3. Congested liver

The lymphatic system is like a drainage system in your body. It helps remove waste and toxins from your tissues and organs. Your liver plays an important role in keeping your lymphatic system healthy. It helps filter out toxins and waste from your blood, which is then carried away by the lymphatic system. But if your liver is congested, it can lead to a build-up of toxins in your body, which can cause inflammation and fluid retention. One common sign of this is waking up with a puffy face in the morning.

"Your body is constantly communicating with you and giving cues, and it is on you to pick up on these and start fixing them," concludes Chowdhary.

