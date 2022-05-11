What are episodic mobility problems that Queen Elizabeth suffer from; know possible causes from expert

Britain's Queen Elizabeth skipped the opening of parliament on Tuesday due to her episodic mobility issues and her son and heir Prince Charles read the Queen's speech on her behalf. The queen has been forced to cut back on engagements since being hospitalised for a night last October for an unspecified illness, according to Reuters. The report further said that while the Buckingham Palace did not give details about Elizabeth's ailment, a source said her decision to pull out of the parliament opening was related to the problems she had suffered last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma - Director (Neurology), Fortis Hospital Noida, episodic mobility problem means transient difficulty in agility and gait which means the condition lasts or continues for a short period of time.

Talking about the possible causes of episodic mobility problem, Dr Jyoti said it could be due to:

- Recurrent minor stroke or TIA

- Clot on surface of brain or SDH

- Transient worsening of pre-existing neurological problem like neuro degenerative disorder or disorder of nerves or muscles.

- Infection

- Medicine like sedatives

- Electrolyte imbalance or dyselectolytemia

- Joint problem

TIPS TO AVOID MOBILITY ISSUES

Dr Jyoti Bala Sharma also suggests tips to stay active and mobile in old age.

* Keeping active can help to loosen stiff muscles and posture. Exercises daily, follow a disciplined routine eat on time and sleep on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Practice yoga and meditation.

* Try to keep your weight at a normal level as being overweight puts additional strain on your joints and may affect your mobility.

* Eat healthy diet, fruits and green vegetables, avoid junk food.

* Indulge with hobbies, social interaction and recreational activity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON