What do you really need to know before starting IVF? Fertility expert Dr Gauri Agarwal busts 5 myths around it

IVF has become a common part of fertility treatment today. For many couples who have struggled to conceive, it offers a much-needed chance to start a family. Even though more people are talking about it and it’s easier to access, there is still a lot of confusion around what IVF can and cannot do. Outdated beliefs, online opinions, and advice from others often shape how people view the process. This can make it harder to make informed decisions, especially when emotions are already running high. What people need most at this point is not just comfort but clear, accurate information.

IVF improves the chances, but does not override biology

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A common misunderstanding is that IVF guarantees pregnancy. In reality, it increases the chances but results still depend on a range of biological factors, including age, egg and sperm quality, and overall reproductive health. Women under 35 may have live birth rates close to 50 per cent per cycle, but this figure declines sharply after 40. In some cases, multiple cycles or the use of donor gametes may be required.

IVF works best when there is a clear understanding that it supports, rather than bypasses, the body’s natural limits. Male fertility is often underrepresented in conversations, even though it plays an equally important role. “Sperm health affected by age, DNA quality, and motility can directly influence embryo development and success rates. Overlooking male factors may delay diagnosis and reduce the effectiveness of treatment,” Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder & IVF specialist, Seeds of Innocence, tells Health Shots.

Another outdated belief is that IVF usually results in twins or triplets

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This perception dates back to earlier practices where multiple embryos were transferred in one cycle. Current clinical guidelines now recommend single embryo transfers when embryo quality is high, which reduces the risks linked to multiple pregnancies. Improvements in laboratory protocols and embryo selection have made it possible to aim for safer, singleton pregnancies without compromising success.

Concerns about the health of IVF-conceived children continue to surface in public conversations. However, large-scale studies show that these children are just as healthy and developmentally normal as those conceived without assistance. When medical complications do occur, they are most often linked to parental age or underlying health conditions rather than the IVF procedure itself.

Not every extra step is always needed

As IVF becomes more common, many patients are offered extra tests or treatments that are said to improve their chances of success. These may include things like assisted hatching, immune-based therapies, special embryo monitoring, or nutritional supplements. Some of these can be helpful in certain cases.

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{{^usCountry}} Still, many are used without strong scientific proof that they actually make a difference for most people. It’s important not to feel pressured into saying yes to everything. Any extra step should be discussed clearly with the doctor, who can explain whether it’s really needed based on the individual’s medical situation. One example is pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Still, many are used without strong scientific proof that they actually make a difference for most people. It’s important not to feel pressured into saying yes to everything. Any extra step should be discussed clearly with the doctor, who can explain whether it’s really needed based on the individual’s medical situation. One example is pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A). {{/usCountry}}

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This test looks at embryos to see if they have the right number of chromosomes. It may help reduce the risk of miscarriage or failed implantation, especially for older women or those who have had several failed IVF attempts. However, the test is not perfect. There have been cases where embryos marked as abnormal went on to become healthy babies.

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If used without fully understanding its limits, this test might lead to good embryos being discarded. Before choosing any add-on, patients should think through the benefits, risks, emotional stress, and cost involved. It’s not about doing more; it’s about doing what’s right for the situation.

IVF can be demanding, but support makes it manageable

There is a perception that IVF is always overwhelming, both physically and emotionally. The truth is more balanced. Hormonal injections, procedures like egg retrieval, and frequent clinic visits do require commitment. Still, treatment protocols today are more refined and less taxing than in the past. Most patients manage these steps with minimal complications.

Emotional stress is more difficult to predict

Feelings of uncertainty, pressure, and fear of failure are common. What makes a difference is timely access to support, clear communication from the clinical team, honest expectations, and mental health resources. With the right guidance, most patients can move through the process with greater clarity and confidence.

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IVF is not a simple solution, nor should it be approached with assumptions or secondhand advice. It involves complex decisions shaped by medical facts, personal readiness, and emotional resilience. Misleading myths often complicate this journey before it even begins. Patients who understand what IVF can realistically offer are more likely to make thoughtful choices and avoid unnecessary stress. Starting IVF with the right knowledge is not just about improving outcomes; it is about protecting both physical and emotional well-being throughout the process.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)